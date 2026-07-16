JD Vance's Travel Demands Have Secret Service 'Fed Up': Veep Allegedly Asked for Marine Corps Helicopter to Take Young Son to Golf Lesson

However, while the trip was canceled, sources claim Vance's request ruffled feathers within the Secret Service, who are said to be "fed up" with the last-minute travel demands that Vance and his wife, Usha, have placed on agents.

Insiders also claimed that the canceled helicopter ride for the young student reflects a "building morale problem" inside the security team assigned to Vance and his family.

"The detail is tired of them not giving notice on things and making everything an OTR," one source told the outlet. "He [Vance] thinks he can still move around like a U.S. Senator."

While there are no rules or policies in place prohibiting the use of a government helicopter for transporting the vice president's family to a local event, it is known that former veeps have stayed away from using that particular perk.