Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > J.D. Vance

JD Vance's Travel Demands Have Secret Service 'Fed Up': Veep Allegedly Asked for Marine Corps Helicopter to Take Young Son to Golf Lesson

Photo of Marine Two, JD Vance
Source: MEGA

JD Vance's travel demands are said to be giving the Secret Service headaches.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 16 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

It appears that JD Vance is taking advantage of all the benefits that come with being the Vice President of the United States, including using the Marine Corps' helicopter to take his son to his golf lesson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to MS NOW, Vance demanded that the helicopter, known as the Marine Two, take him and his son to the world-class golf center at Joint Base Andrews, but bad weather in the Washington, D.C. area thwarted the trip last week.

Article continues below advertisement

Secret Service 'Fed Up' With JD Vance?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

Vance's recent request to use Marine Two for his son reportedly ruffled feathers.

However, while the trip was canceled, sources claim Vance's request ruffled feathers within the Secret Service, who are said to be "fed up" with the last-minute travel demands that Vance and his wife, Usha, have placed on agents.

Insiders also claimed that the canceled helicopter ride for the young student reflects a "building morale problem" inside the security team assigned to Vance and his family.

"The detail is tired of them not giving notice on things and making everything an OTR," one source told the outlet. "He [Vance] thinks he can still move around like a U.S. Senator."

While there are no rules or policies in place prohibiting the use of a government helicopter for transporting the vice president's family to a local event, it is known that former veeps have stayed away from using that particular perk.

Article continues below advertisement

'They Don't Stick to Their Schedules'

Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

The vice president reportedly requested to use the Marine helicopter to take his son to his golf lesson, but the trip was canceled.

It is also said that previous vice presidents would give the Secret Service a heads-up of their travel plans and made it a point to provide at least a few hours' notice in case of any changes.

"They change everything," an insider claimed. "They don't stick to their schedules, and that costs sh-t-tons of taxpayer money." According to a report, the family recently requested last-minute helicopter trips around Middleburg, Virginia, to hunt for houses.

In response to the travel demand claims, Vance's office told the outlet, "The Vances are grateful to the men and women of the U.S. Secret Service who serve our country with distinction.

"While protecting a Vice President with a large policy portfolio and a young and growing family presents a unique challenge, agents of the Secret Service do so with excellence every day."

Article continues below advertisement

JD Vance Accused of Wanting 'Royal Treatment'

Photo of Usha Vance, JD Vance
Source: MEGA

According to a report, Vance and his family are looking for 'royal treatment.'

Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn also responded to the report in a statement, declaring that they "understand the commitment required: long hours, frequent travel, and the need for constant flexibility. Nights, weekends, and holidays are part of the job..."

Quinn added, "...This is a job that requires absolute dedication and discipline. There is no room for compromise. Our mission is clear, and our standards are non-negotiable. The safety and security of our protectees depend on our constant vigilance, and we accept nothing less."

Carol Leonnig, who, along with Vaughn Hillyard, broke the story for MS NOW, claimed the Secret Service is "feeling really strapped" by the Vance family's demands.

"Some of them use the word 'royal treatment.'" Leonnig continued. "They're not used to providing royal treatment to the children of a vice president."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Jack Smith

EXCLUSIVE: Bombshell DOJ Records Claim Jack Smith Team Bypassed Internal Safeguards in Trump Probe

Photo of JD Vance and Michelle Obama

JD Vance Dismisses Fury Over UFC Fighter Calling Michelle Obama a 'Man' During White House Bash: 'The Reaction Was Totally Disproportionate'

'Out of Touch' JD Vance

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

The 41-year-old doesn't previously bragged he doesn't have to wait on 'TSA lines.'

According to the 2022 Defense Department budget estimates, operating the Marine Two costs taxpayers between $16,000 and $24,600 per hour of use.

The 41-year-old is no stranger to facing backlash, as Vance was recently accused of being "out of touch" for bragging about his role's perks, including not waiting in line or having to cook his own food.

"People go to the grocery store for me. Most of my meals – like when I cook a meal... I love to cook, actually, big baker. I like to cook for my kids as a special occasion, but I don't have to cook anymore because I've got an army of people who are willing to cook me my food," he boasted on Mike Rowe's podcast, The Way I Heard It.

Vance then revealed, "My life is so weird. I fly around on a 757 – no more TSA lines for me and the kids."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.