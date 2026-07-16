JD Vance's Travel Demands Have Secret Service 'Fed Up': Veep Allegedly Asked for Marine Corps Helicopter to Take Young Son to Golf Lesson
July 16 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
It appears that JD Vance is taking advantage of all the benefits that come with being the Vice President of the United States, including using the Marine Corps' helicopter to take his son to his golf lesson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to MS NOW, Vance demanded that the helicopter, known as the Marine Two, take him and his son to the world-class golf center at Joint Base Andrews, but bad weather in the Washington, D.C. area thwarted the trip last week.
Secret Service 'Fed Up' With JD Vance?
However, while the trip was canceled, sources claim Vance's request ruffled feathers within the Secret Service, who are said to be "fed up" with the last-minute travel demands that Vance and his wife, Usha, have placed on agents.
Insiders also claimed that the canceled helicopter ride for the young student reflects a "building morale problem" inside the security team assigned to Vance and his family.
"The detail is tired of them not giving notice on things and making everything an OTR," one source told the outlet. "He [Vance] thinks he can still move around like a U.S. Senator."
While there are no rules or policies in place prohibiting the use of a government helicopter for transporting the vice president's family to a local event, it is known that former veeps have stayed away from using that particular perk.
'They Don't Stick to Their Schedules'
It is also said that previous vice presidents would give the Secret Service a heads-up of their travel plans and made it a point to provide at least a few hours' notice in case of any changes.
"They change everything," an insider claimed. "They don't stick to their schedules, and that costs sh-t-tons of taxpayer money." According to a report, the family recently requested last-minute helicopter trips around Middleburg, Virginia, to hunt for houses.
In response to the travel demand claims, Vance's office told the outlet, "The Vances are grateful to the men and women of the U.S. Secret Service who serve our country with distinction.
"While protecting a Vice President with a large policy portfolio and a young and growing family presents a unique challenge, agents of the Secret Service do so with excellence every day."
JD Vance Accused of Wanting 'Royal Treatment'
Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn also responded to the report in a statement, declaring that they "understand the commitment required: long hours, frequent travel, and the need for constant flexibility. Nights, weekends, and holidays are part of the job..."
Quinn added, "...This is a job that requires absolute dedication and discipline. There is no room for compromise. Our mission is clear, and our standards are non-negotiable. The safety and security of our protectees depend on our constant vigilance, and we accept nothing less."
Carol Leonnig, who, along with Vaughn Hillyard, broke the story for MS NOW, claimed the Secret Service is "feeling really strapped" by the Vance family's demands.
"Some of them use the word 'royal treatment.'" Leonnig continued. "They're not used to providing royal treatment to the children of a vice president."
'Out of Touch' JD Vance
According to the 2022 Defense Department budget estimates, operating the Marine Two costs taxpayers between $16,000 and $24,600 per hour of use.
The 41-year-old is no stranger to facing backlash, as Vance was recently accused of being "out of touch" for bragging about his role's perks, including not waiting in line or having to cook his own food.
"People go to the grocery store for me. Most of my meals – like when I cook a meal... I love to cook, actually, big baker. I like to cook for my kids as a special occasion, but I don't have to cook anymore because I've got an army of people who are willing to cook me my food," he boasted on Mike Rowe's podcast, The Way I Heard It.
Vance then revealed, "My life is so weird. I fly around on a 757 – no more TSA lines for me and the kids."