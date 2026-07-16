JD Vance Dismisses Fury Over UFC Fighter Calling Michelle Obama a 'Man' During White House Bash: 'The Reaction Was Totally Disproportionate'

The vice president appeared on Joe Rogan 's podcast, where they discussed the wild event and Hokit's controversial claim, as Vance, 41, said he was shocked at what people get "fired up about" today.

JD Vance dismissed the fury surrounding UFC fighter Josh Hokit calling Michelle Obama a " man " during the Freedom 250 event at the White House as an "amped up fighter telling a joke," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Vance was surprised that 'people lost their minds' about the fighter's remark.

UFC commentator Rogan pointed out that Hokit used an incorrect armbar technique, causing opponent Derrick Lewis to hold out for half a minute before submitting.

He asked Vance, "Was that more shocking, or when he said Michelle Obama is a man? Which one was more shocking?" as the pair laughed.

"Uh, definitely the armbar part. Man, I work in politics. People say crazy stuff all the time," Vance replied about Hokit's comment.

Rogan pointed out that the former first lady diss is part of the fighter's schtick, telling the veep, "Well, he says that every fight. He said that the last time I interviewed him. He's like a pro wrestling character," about making the controversial Obama remark part of his act.

Vance replied, "People lost their minds about it," in response to the explosive Obama jab.