JD Vance Dismisses Fury Over UFC Fighter Calling Michelle Obama a 'Man' During White House Bash: 'The Reaction Was Totally Disproportionate'
July 16 2026, Published 5:01 p.m. ET
JD Vance dismissed the fury surrounding UFC fighter Josh Hokit calling Michelle Obama a "man" during the Freedom 250 event at the White House as an "amped up fighter telling a joke," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The vice president appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast, where they discussed the wild event and Hokit's controversial claim, as Vance, 41, said he was shocked at what people get "fired up about" today.
'People Lost Their Minds' About Josh Hokit's Michelle Obama Remark
UFC commentator Rogan pointed out that Hokit used an incorrect armbar technique, causing opponent Derrick Lewis to hold out for half a minute before submitting.
He asked Vance, "Was that more shocking, or when he said Michelle Obama is a man? Which one was more shocking?" as the pair laughed.
"Uh, definitely the armbar part. Man, I work in politics. People say crazy stuff all the time," Vance replied about Hokit's comment.
Rogan pointed out that the former first lady diss is part of the fighter's schtick, telling the veep, "Well, he says that every fight. He said that the last time I interviewed him. He's like a pro wrestling character," about making the controversial Obama remark part of his act.
Vance replied, "People lost their minds about it," in response to the explosive Obama jab.
JD Vance Is 'Shocked' About What 'People Get Fired Up About'
Vance then shared how he had to go on the notoriously left-leaning The View the day after the fight as part of the promotional tour for his new memoir, Communion.
"It was crazy. It was harder than anything I've done in politics. To the point where all of my comms people, the thing they were most worried about was, 'They're going to ask you about Michelle Obama being called a man. What are you...what are you going to say about it,'" as the two men broke out in hysterics over the situation.
"And I was like, 'An amped-up fighter told a joke after a fight.' Said something after a fight, and that's actually national news," Vance continued, noting his shock that the comment caused such a firestorm.
"I'm still surprised. I've been in politics for three or four years now. I'm still shocked at the s--- that people get really fired up about," Vance added.
'It's Not the Best Thing to Say at the White House'
Rogan pointed out that while Hokit has made similar comments about the Becoming author before as part of his UFC "persona," making the remark at the White House was what sent it viral.
"It's not the best thing to say at the White House. Michelle Obama's a man is not the best thing to say," the stand-up comic said, adding the comment likely wouldn't have caused nearly as much of a stir had Hokit made it at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena instead.
"Fair, but the reaction to it, to me, was still totally disproportionate," Vance replied.
Josh Hokit Claimed He Was Giving Michelle Obama a 'Compliment
Hokit later claimed his declaration, "Michelle Obama is a man, am I right America?" after winning his bout against Lewis, was a "compliment."
“I thought I was giving her a compliment,” he said on The Ariel Helwani Show, as the host noted most of the nation didn't see it that way.
"Michelle Obama being a man. It's like she knows how to deal with adversity. She knows how to work hard like a man when the times get tough," he claimed, adding it was a tribute to the First Amendment.
"I thought it was a perfect opportunity to show the world how great this country is with freedom of speech," he shared.