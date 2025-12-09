Donald Trump 'Committed Same Mortgage Fraud' He Wants Letitia James Imprisoned For, Investigation Claims
Dec. 9 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
A new investigation has concluded that President Trump and his political enemies can finally share something in common – allegations of mortgage fraud.
The controversial politician has been accused of claiming more than one primary residence in a sneaky bid for lower mortgage rates, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump Allegedly Tried to Cash-In on Mortgage Rate Loopholes
Mortgages for a person's main home often qualify for lower interest rates or more favorable terms than mortgages for a second home or an investment rental property.
The charges that Trump tried to skirt the system are the same faced by New York Attorney General – and frequent Trump critic – Letitia James, who was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of bank fraud and making a false statement to a financial institution while securing a mortgage for her additional home.
According to nonprofit group ProPublica, Trump signed a mortgage for a "primary home" in Palm Beach, Florida, in 1993. Less than two months later, he filed for another mortgage for a separate residence, which he once again labeled as his "primary home."
"In reality, Trump, then a New Yorker, does not appear to have ever lived in either home, let alone used them as a principal residence," the group found. "Instead, the two houses, which are next to his historic Mar-a-Lago estate, were used as investment properties and rented out... exactly the sort of scenario his administration has pointed to as evidence of fraud."
The White House Fires Back
The Trump administration has been vocal that having two "primary residence" mortgages is evidence of criminality. Mortgage law experts who reviewed the records for ProPublica were struck by the irony of Trump’s dual deals.
"Given Trump’s position on situations like this, he’s going to either need to fire himself or refer himself to the Department of Justice," said Kathleen Engel, a Suffolk University law professor and leading expert on mortgage finance.
"Trump has deemed that this type of misrepresentation is sufficient to preclude someone from serving the country."
When reached for comment, a White House spokesperson told ProPublica: "President Trump's two mortgages you are referencing are from the same lender. There was no defraudation.
"It is illogical to believe that the same lender would agree to defraud itself."
James Has Targeted Trump
That's the argument against James, who is now facing up to 30 years in prison if convicted. She could also lose both of her homes and face fines of $2million.
The 66-year-old has been on Trump's radar ever since she persuaded a New York judge to find the controversial politician liable for fraud in a civil case in February 2024.
However, an appeals court threw out the financial penalty of over $450million, but still upheld the finding that he committed fraud.
It is because of this that James' supporters claim Trump wants to see her crash and burn.
James has denied all the allegations against her and has called the DOJ's indictment "a continuation of the President's desperate weaponization of our justice system."