Born to Flex: Arnold Schwarzenegger's Love Child Joseph Baena, 28, Shows Off Ripped Physique After First Bodybuilding Victory

Long before stepping on stage, Baena faced a very different reality growing up — one marked by insecurity and bullying.

"People sometimes forget that I used to be chubby in high school," he shared, per OK Magazine. "I got cut from my basketball and soccer team because I couldn't keep up with the other kids."

"Swim didn't have tryouts, thankfully, and completely changed my life forever," he added. "That was my introduction to fitness and training."

He later opened up about the emotional toll those years took on him.

"I was bullied when I was a kid, elementary, middle school, and not really in high school, but I just felt like an outsider in high school at the beginning," Baena told People in 2022. "I was really overweight from the end of elementary school into the beginning of high school."

"It was my closest friends that were the ones that bullied me the most and made fun of me for being overweight and all these kind of things," he admitted. "So, that was really a big struggle for me in finding myself and figuring out and creating that ambition to change my weight and my physique."