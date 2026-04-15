EXCLUSIVE: Terminator Too! Secrets of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Bodybuilding Boy's Mission to Muscle Into Dad's Territory

But the prize comes as Schwarzenegger, 78, confessed the revelation he'd fathered Baena wrecked his marriage and building a father-son relationship hasn't been easy.

"It was tough on everyone," the True Lies star admitted.

RadarOnline.com was first to reveal Baena's identity in a blockbuster exclusive in 2011.

As reported, Schwarzenegger was married to Maria Shriver, a member of the politically powerful Kennedy clan, when he fell into an illicit affair with their housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

Mildred was married at the time so her pregnancy didn't raise eyebrows and she reportedly told everyone that Joseph was her husband's child.

But by the time Joseph was 8, there was no hiding the truth – Joseph looked exactly like Schwarzenegger.