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EXCLUSIVE: Terminator Too! Secrets of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Bodybuilding Boy's Mission to Muscle Into Dad's Territory

terminator too arnold schwarzenegger son muscle mission
Source: MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena's mission to build muscle and legacy has recently been revealed.

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April 15 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Muscleman Arnold Schwarzenegger's look-alike "secret" son is following in his biceps – winning his first major bodybuilding competition, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Terminator star's "love child" Joseph Baena, 28, recently snagged top honors in several categories at the NPC Natural Colorado State Competition.

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Secret Son Scandal Shattered Marriage

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Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena secured multiple wins at the NPC Natural Colorado State Competition.
Source: MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena secured multiple wins at the NPC Natural Colorado State Competition.

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But the prize comes as Schwarzenegger, 78, confessed the revelation he'd fathered Baena wrecked his marriage and building a father-son relationship hasn't been easy.

"It was tough on everyone," the True Lies star admitted.

RadarOnline.com was first to reveal Baena's identity in a blockbuster exclusive in 2011.

As reported, Schwarzenegger was married to Maria Shriver, a member of the politically powerful Kennedy clan, when he fell into an illicit affair with their housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

Mildred was married at the time so her pregnancy didn't raise eyebrows and she reportedly told everyone that Joseph was her husband's child.

But by the time Joseph was 8, there was no hiding the truth – Joseph looked exactly like Schwarzenegger.

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Arnold Admits Son Truth Devastated

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Maria Shriver filed for divorce after Mildred Baena revealed Schwarzenegger had fathered her son Joseph.
Source: MEGA

Maria Shriver filed for divorce after Mildred Baena revealed Schwarzenegger had fathered her son Joseph.

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"I realized there was very little doubt that he was my son," said the Total Recall star, who has four children with ex Shriver – Katherine, 36, Christina, 34, White Lotus hunk Patrick, 32, and Christopher Schwarzenegger, 28.

When a suspicious Shriver confronted Mildred, the housekeeper confessed.

Humiliated, Maria filed for divorce in July 2011, citing irreconcilable differences.

Arnold admitted the divorce brought him to his knees.

"I had personal setbacks, but this was, without any doubt, the biggest setback and the biggest failure. Without any doubt," he said.

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Arnold Steps Up for Secret Son

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Joseph posted a gym photo with Schwarzenegger following victory, captioning it 'Mission Accomplished!'
Source: MEGA

Joseph posted a gym photo with Schwarzenegger following victory, captioning it 'Mission Accomplished!'

With his marriage in tatters, Arnold assumed full financial responsibility for his "secret" son and bought a home for Joseph and his mother.

Joseph recently posted a picture showing his proud dad – who won seven Mr. Olympia titles and five Mr. Universe titles – looking on while he pumped iron.

He captioned the photo: "Mission Accomplished!"

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