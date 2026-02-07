EXCLUSIVE: Hasta La Vista, Baby! Radar Reveals the Secrets Behind 'Terminator 2' As Blockbuster Marks 35th Anniversary

Famed director James Cameron confirmed he's making a new Terminator movie – and Arnold Schwarzenegger , 78, won't be back for it.

James Cameron confirmed a new 'Terminator' film will move forward with a new generation of characters.

"There needs to be a broader interpretation of Terminator and the idea of a time war and superintelligence. I want to do new stuff that people aren't imagining."

"I insisted Arnold had to be involved in [2019's] Terminator: Dark Fate, and it was a great finish to him playing the T-800.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is ruled out of the upcoming 'Terminator' movie after concluding his T-800 role in 'Terminator: Dark Fate.'

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

Back in 2023, Schwarzenegger opened up about the franchise's future in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

He said at the time: "The franchise is not done. I’m done. I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to The Terminator. Someone has to come up with a great idea.

"The Terminator was largely responsible for my success, so I always would look at it very fondly.

"The first three movies were great. Number four [Salvation] I was not in because I was governor. Then five [Genisys] and six [Dark Fate] didn't close the deal as far as I'm concerned.

"We knew that ahead of time because they were just not well written."