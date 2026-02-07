EXCLUSIVE: Hasta La Vista, Baby! Radar Reveals the Secrets Behind 'Terminator 2' As Blockbuster Marks 35th Anniversary
Feb. 7 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Hasta la vista, baby!
Famed director James Cameron confirmed he's making a new Terminator movie – and Arnold Schwarzenegger, 78, won't be back for it.
"It's time for a new generation of characters," explained Cameron, 71.
"I insisted Arnold had to be involved in [2019's] Terminator: Dark Fate, and it was a great finish to him playing the T-800.
"There needs to be a broader interpretation of Terminator and the idea of a time war and superintelligence. I want to do new stuff that people aren't imagining."
Franchise's Future
Back in 2023, Schwarzenegger opened up about the franchise's future in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
He said at the time: "The franchise is not done. I’m done. I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to The Terminator. Someone has to come up with a great idea.
"The Terminator was largely responsible for my success, so I always would look at it very fondly.
"The first three movies were great. Number four [Salvation] I was not in because I was governor. Then five [Genisys] and six [Dark Fate] didn't close the deal as far as I'm concerned.
"We knew that ahead of time because they were just not well written."