'Creepy' Meghan Markle Torched for Copying Princess Diana's Iconic Swimsuit in Beach Photo: 'She's Cosplaying Her Late Mother-in-Law'

The Los Angeles native captioned the 12-photo carousel she dropped via Instagram on July 23, "Summer Holiday," mixing sun-soaked snaps from Portugal with images from the family’s more controversial stop in England.

Critics seized on the beach photo of Markle looking out at the ocean as husband Prince Harry and their two children played in the surf steps away.

They pointed out that the ex-royal has never prominently worn one-piece swimsuits, and has appeared in numerous photos over the years wearing tiny bikinis as her favorite poolside and beach look.