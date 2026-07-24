'Creepy' Meghan Markle Torched for Copying Princess Diana's Iconic Swimsuit in Beach Photo: 'She's Cosplaying Her Late Mother-in-Law'
July 24 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is facing a fresh wave of backlash after critics accused the former actress of "cosplaying" Princess Diana with yet another strikingly familiar fashion choice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old hit the beach in Portugal wearing a black backless one-piece swimsuit, immediately drawing comparisons to Diana's signature bathing suit from the 1990s and prompting accusations that Markle is once again channeling her late mother-in-law.
Meghan Markle's Family Beach Day Included Swimsuit Nod to Princess Diana
The Los Angeles native captioned the 12-photo carousel she dropped via Instagram on July 23, "Summer Holiday," mixing sun-soaked snaps from Portugal with images from the family’s more controversial stop in England.
Critics seized on the beach photo of Markle looking out at the ocean as husband Prince Harry and their two children played in the surf steps away.
They pointed out that the ex-royal has never prominently worn one-piece swimsuits, and has appeared in numerous photos over the years wearing tiny bikinis as her favorite poolside and beach look.
Meghan Markle Brings Back Princess Diana's 1990s Swimsuit Cut
Diana frequently wore a black one-piece swimsuit during beach vacations, as the late royal was a talented swimmer who loved the water.
In a January 1993 vacation on the Caribbean island of Nevis, she donned a black swimsuit with a sheer mesh yoke while going for a swim.
But it was her beloved black backless Jantzen swimsuit that the late princess was photographed wearing on multiple beach getaways in the early 1990s that Markle seemed to have zeroed in on.
It had high-cut hips, which were wildly popular at the time, as Harry's wife wore a bathing suit with the same leg-lengthening look.
'Meghan Markle Is Obsessed With Cosplaying Diana'
Sharing side-by-side photos of Markle's swimsuit compared to that of Diana's, one user on X sneered, "Meghan Markle is obsessed with cosplaying Diana."
"This is so weird. Like freakishly weird!" a second user observed about how Markle has worn outfits nearly identical to Diana's since marrying into the royal family in 2018.
"This is the creepiest I've seen her be with her cosplay! How does Harry not think so?" a third person asked, while a fourth agreed, commenting about the comparison, "That’s super strange, almost creepy"
"Dear Meghan Markle, quit cosplaying Diana. You two are nothing alike. Also, quit dragging off the Monarchy’s energy," a fifth person huffed.
A sixth countered, , "A black swimsuit at a beach, shocking! The most common suit there is every single woman I know has one."
Meghan Markle Shares Photo of Princess Diana Gravesite Visit
Markle's curious swimsuit choice wasn't the only photo that caught critics' eyes in her post.
Mixed among various vacation shots in Portugal was the Sussexes’ highly scrutinized visit to Althorp House, Diana’s ancestral home and final resting place in Northamptonshire, England.
It showed Harry and son Archie, 7, carrying massive floral bouquets as daughter Lilibet, 5, held a smaller arrangement while walking down a pathway on the estate's grounds.
The image was blasted by critics for exposing what they called a "very private and personal family moment," but it also reignited speculation that the visit could be featured in a rumored 2027 Netflix documentary marking the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's tragic death in a Paris car crash.
Royal watchers have long feared any visit to Diana's secluded island gravesite at Althorp could ultimately be monetized, with the deeply personal pilgrimage potentially becoming commercial content for the Sussexes' next project.