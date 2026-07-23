Meghan Markle Accused of Sharing Photos From Princess Diana's Childhood Home Amid Gravesite Filming Speculation
July 23 2026, Updated 7:30 p.m. ET
Critics are slamming Meghan Markle after she was accused of sharing photos of a seemingly sacred family moment on social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former actress, 44, posted a snapshot that appeared to have been taken on the grounds of Althorp House showing her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children holding floral bouquets.
Possible Princess Diana Gravesite Visit by The Sussexes
They seemed to be on their way to visit the final resting place of the duke's mother, Princess Diana. The late royal is buried on a secluded island in Round Oval Lake, on the grounds of her ancestral home, ensuring her privacy from visitors to the estate.
Markle's photo showed Harry and his son, Archie, 7, walking together along a tree-lined walkway with hedgerows on either side, which is nearly identical to a photograph showing a similar area at Althorp on the estate's Instagram page.
The couple's daughter, Lilibet, 5, wore a floral dress and carried a purse in one hand and a bouquet of flowers in the other in the photo Markle shared via Instagram on July 23.
Speculation had swirled that the Sussexes planned to bring a film crew to England to capture intimate family moments for a potential 2027 documentary marking the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in a Paris car crash, with reports that they wanted to have a tender moment at her grave included in the project.
Harry, 41, was seen departing Althorp House in Northamptonshire on July 10.
Photo Mixed in With Portuguese Getaway Shots
Markle slid the picture inside a carousel of photos she claimed were from the family's "Summer Holiday," as she wrote in the caption.
Other snapshots included the family on a sunny beach day, Markle lying poolside with her bathing suit straps pulled down, a wall-mounted menu in Portuguese from a seafood restaurant, and the former actress walking away from the table of a cozy beachside eatery wearing a white top, shorts and a large sun hat.
While the photos suggested the Sussexes enjoyed a sun-soaked getaway in Portugal – where they are rumored to have purchased a vacation home – the image allegedly taken at Althorp sent royal watchers in a flurry of frustration at the thought that the visit to Diana's grave might be used commercially for a Netflix documentary.
'Photos Like This Should Be Private'
Critics on X erupted with fury over the photo, with one recognizing the location as the grounds of Althorp House.
"That b---- literally took pictures of them walking to take flowers to Diana's grave. Which means she took pictures at the grave," one person fumed.
"I recognized the location, and then I saw the flowers. This is beyond disgusting, photos like this should be private. She knew what she was doing by posting this," a second comment read.
A third person noted how Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer, controls filming on the grounds of the estate and hoped he made the Sussexes promise to keep the photos private.
"I hope CS made them sign something so they can’t either take photos or at least make them public at the site, but she still managed to do this to let people know," the user speculated.
However, some Sussex fans cheered the visit.
One person responded, "Princess Diana's grandchildren at their family seat. 700 years of Spencer heritage and British history. Told yah they stayed in Althorp. Keep crying haters. Archie and LiliDiana at their family's arms, The Spencer family."
Althorp House had already announced it would be closed to the public on July 10 and 11, dates that overlapped with Harry's return to England for the one-year countdown to the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games.
The closure also fueled speculation that a private family visit to Diana's gravesite had been planned.
Markle and the children were originally expected to accompany Harry for the full trip but pulled out at the last minute, citing ongoing security concerns.
The trio later slipped into England under the radar to reunite with Harry for a private July 10 meeting with King Charles III.