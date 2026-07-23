Meghan Markle Accused of Sharing Photos From Princess Diana's Childhood Home Amid Gravesite Filming Speculation

They seemed to be on their way to visit the final resting place of the duke's mother, Princess Diana. The late royal is buried on a secluded island in Round Oval Lake, on the grounds of her ancestral home, ensuring her privacy from visitors to the estate.

Markle's photo showed Harry and his son, Archie, 7, walking together along a tree-lined walkway with hedgerows on either side, which is nearly identical to a photograph showing a similar area at Althorp on the estate's Instagram page.

The couple's daughter, Lilibet, 5, wore a floral dress and carried a purse in one hand and a bouquet of flowers in the other in the photo Markle shared via Instagram on July 23.

Speculation had swirled that the Sussexes planned to bring a film crew to England to capture intimate family moments for a potential 2027 documentary marking the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in a Paris car crash, with reports that they wanted to have a tender moment at her grave included in the project.

Harry, 41, was seen departing Althorp House in Northamptonshire on July 10.