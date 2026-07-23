Inside Late Wrestler Hulk Hogan's Shocking Suicide Attempt — And How an Unexpected Phone Call Saved His Life

The WWE alum was in the middle of truly pondering ending it all when he was interrupted.

"All of a sudden the phone rang, and it was Laila (Ali)," he said, referring to legendary boxer Muhammad Ali's daughter.

Laila, 48, who is also a star athlete in her own right, and co-hosted the revival of American Gladiators with him in 2008.

"She said, ‘Hey, what’s going on? You’re on the set. You’re all depressed. We’re worried about you. You going to be OK?'" he wrote in his book. "

"Obviously I didn’t kill myself — but I came d--n close," he said. "And if it weren’t for a completely unexpected phone call that snapped me out of that stupor, I might have followed that dark road all the way to its end, and I might not be here writing this book today."