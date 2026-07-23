Trump Rally Attendee Caught on Camera Mercilessly Mocking Prez's Exaggerated Hand Gestures During Campaign Event
July 23 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump got trolled at his own rally by an audience member who may have done a better Trump impression than the president himself, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump was rallying up the crowd at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, when a man sitting just behind him, but perfectly framed by the cameras, brutally mocked the president's often exaggerated hand movements.
Donald Trump Meets His Doppelganger
Trump delivered a lengthy, self-congratulatory speech to supporters Wednesday night, July 22, touching on his greatest hits of topics including the war in Iran, his Democratic enemies, and even claiming that "communists" want to "blow up" Mount Rushmore.
However, those seated behind the president seemed to eventually lose interest in the 74-minute speech. Reports indicated that multiple attendees could be seen having side conversations, looking tired or bored, or just looking down at their phones during the gab-fest.
Then there was one guy directly over Trump's shoulder, overly dressed in a black suit and red tie – which just so happens to be Trump's favorite style combination.
As Trump read words about the nation's job creation straight from his teleprompter, the unnamed individual mouthed right along with him, parroting the president's facial movements and mocking his signature elongated hand gestures.
An 'Oscar-Worthy' Performance
One social media user isolated the clip and shared it online, along with the caption, "OMG: An audience member behind Trump is going viral for MAKING FUN of Trump and impersonating his movements during his boring speech. This is absolutely humiliating."
In the comments, followers really had to hand it to the Trump impersonator.
"When the speech is long enough for the audience to start their own show behind you. Free entertainment at its finest," one user scoffed as another echoed, "When the background seating area is more entertaining than the actual speech, you know it's bad."
A third slammed, "He deserves an Oscar. It's not easy to imitate the movements of a clown."
While one questioned how the mockery would affect Trump's fragile ego: "Somehow the guy in the background was the most entertaining person in the room. That's got to hurt."
Trump Get Candid... And Then Canned
But that wasn't the only time Trump faced heckling at the rally. The 80-year-old opened his speech by announcing his candidacy for the 2028 Presidential race. He then took a dramatic pause for effect before adding, "I'm only kidding, I'm only kidding."
However, the only ones laughing were critics who were eager to point out that Trump appeared to slur his words, mistakenly announcing his "candicy" instead of "candidacy."
Online, one X user jabbed, "I want a president who can correctly pronounce 'candidacy,'" while another person chimed in, "For someone who loves announcing his candidacy, you'd think he could pronounce the word."
Is There Something Seriously Wrong with Donald Trump?
Trump's past speech slurs have seriously raised concern over his health. The octogenarian already holds the record for the oldest POTUS to assume office, barely beating Joe Biden by just a few months.
From bruising on his hands and apparent rashes on his neck to wild rants on social media, Trump has sparked physical and cognitive concerns, both from critics on social media and from members of Congress.
However, Trump and his administration have repeatedly claimed he is perfectly fine, and his physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella has released multiple memos claiming the president is in "excellent overall health."
"Comprehensive laboratory studies performed in conjunction with the visit were exceptional, including stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters," one statement read. "His cardiac age-a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG-was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age."