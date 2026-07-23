Trump Rally Attendee Caught on Camera Mercilessly Mocking Prez's Exaggerated Hand Gestures During Campaign Event

One social media user isolated the clip and shared it online, along with the caption, "OMG: An audience member behind Trump is going viral for MAKING FUN of Trump and impersonating his movements during his boring speech. This is absolutely humiliating."

In the comments, followers really had to hand it to the Trump impersonator.

"When the speech is long enough for the audience to start their own show behind you. Free entertainment at its finest," one user scoffed as another echoed, "When the background seating area is more entertaining than the actual speech, you know it's bad."

A third slammed, "He deserves an Oscar. It's not easy to imitate the movements of a clown."

While one questioned how the mockery would affect Trump's fragile ego: "Somehow the guy in the background was the most entertaining person in the room. That's got to hurt."