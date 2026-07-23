EXCLUSIVE: 'Seinfeld' Race Storm Resurfaces as Jason Alexander Faces Calls to Act on Groveling Courtney Stodden Scandal Apology

Alexander, 66, who played George Costanza in Seinfeld, publicly apologized after Stodden, 31, slammed his part in a 2012 Funny or Die sketch filmed when she was 17.

Jason Alexander is facing renewed scrutiny over his apology to Courtney Stodden as the latest controversy surrounding a Seinfeld star revives memories of Michael Richards' infamous 2006 racist outburst – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the sitcom's legacy is in danger of being overshadowed by scandals.

The renewed attention comes two decades after Richards, now 76, saw his career collapse following an onstage racist tirade at Los Angeles' Laugh Factory.

Industry sources said the latest backlash has prompted uncomfortable comparisons because both incidents reignited debate about accountability involving stars linked to the iconic sitcom.

One source told us: "The Richards scandal remains one of television's defining cautionary tales. People now expect actions, not simply apologies, whenever another Seinfeld figure is caught in controversy."

Alexander said: "Looking back at the comedy sketch in which Ms. Stodden and I participated in 2012, I completely agree that it was inappropriate and I truly regret it."

He also groveled: "But more importantly, I am deeply sorry for any harm or distress it has caused Ms. Stodden. I offer her my sincerest apologies."