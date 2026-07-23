EXCLUSIVE: 'Seinfeld' Race Storm Resurfaces as Jason Alexander Faces Calls to Act on Groveling Courtney Stodden Scandal Apology
July 23 2026, Published 5:56 p.m. ET
Jason Alexander is facing renewed scrutiny over his apology to Courtney Stodden as the latest controversy surrounding a Seinfeld star revives memories of Michael Richards' infamous 2006 racist outburst – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the sitcom's legacy is in danger of being overshadowed by scandals.
Alexander, 66, who played George Costanza in Seinfeld, publicly apologized after Stodden, 31, slammed his part in a 2012 Funny or Die sketch filmed when she was 17.
'Seinfeld' Star Apologizes
The renewed attention comes two decades after Richards, now 76, saw his career collapse following an onstage racist tirade at Los Angeles' Laugh Factory.
Industry sources said the latest backlash has prompted uncomfortable comparisons because both incidents reignited debate about accountability involving stars linked to the iconic sitcom.
One source told us: "The Richards scandal remains one of television's defining cautionary tales. People now expect actions, not simply apologies, whenever another Seinfeld figure is caught in controversy."
Alexander said: "Looking back at the comedy sketch in which Ms. Stodden and I participated in 2012, I completely agree that it was inappropriate and I truly regret it."
He also groveled: "But more importantly, I am deeply sorry for any harm or distress it has caused Ms. Stodden. I offer her my sincerest apologies."
Stodden Wants Action
Stodden welcomed the public apology but said further steps were needed.
She responded: "I appreciate Jason Alexander's public apology. People keep asking if he's apologized privately, and he hasn't. A private apology would be meaningful, but meaningful action would be even more powerful. If he truly regrets what happened, I'd invite him to support Unchained at Last and the fight to end child marriage through AB 1267. That's how we turn accountability into lasting change."
The sketch at the center of the scandal, which appeared in The Don Clay Show with Courtney Stodden, featured Alexander alongside Stodden and her then-husband Doug Hutchison, 66.
Stodden has said she was legally unable to consent independently because she was a minor and has since become an outspoken advocate for stronger protections for children in entertainment and support for California's proposed AB 1267 legislation.
Disturbing Claims Resurface
On Instagram, Stodden described filming the sketch as increasingly troubling in hindsight.
She wrote Alexander repeatedly rubbed a phone across her breasts in the skit while joking there was "no signal" in her head but "plenty of signal" in her chest, before making remarks about waiting until she turned 18.
Stodden also noted Alexander received a writing credit on the production.
Reflecting on the experience, Stodden said she now views the production very differently.
She said she was "the only child in the room" during its filming and "felt so alone."
In a statement, she added: "At 17, I was a minor working in an environment where the adults around me were responsible for my safety and well-being. Looking back as an adult, I see those experiences very differently than I did at the time."
She also said: "My reason for speaking out now isn't about revisiting the past for its own sake... it's about helping create a future where children are better protected and where adults in positions of power are held to a higher standard."
Another industry source said: "Richards' racist meltdown permanently altered public expectations. Apologies on their own are no longer viewed as enough when questions of power, responsibility and conduct are involved."