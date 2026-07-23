From Porn Star to Politician: Former Adult Film Actress Elected to Office After Campaigning for X-Rated Content Creators' Rights

Deyci Alejandra Omana Ortiz, a former porn star, was elected as a senator in Colombia for the left-wing Historic Pact party in Bogotá. She was sworn in on Monday, July 20, after vowing to fight for the rights of adult-content creators, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Deyci Alejandra Omaña Ortiz Sworn Into Office After Controversial Campaign

Source: Alejandra Omaña/Facebook Ortiz previously went by Amaranta Hank.

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Ortiz, 33, was previously an adult film actress under the name Amaranta Hank. However, before her turn into content creation, Ortiz worked as a journalist. She spent only two years in adult content creation before turning her attention to politics, recognizing her unique background. In a campaign video, Ortiz spoke about the women around her in the industry. She said, "These women have been unprotected by the state because, due to misinformation, prejudice, and double standards, no one has declared to regulate it." She advocated for industry regulations and access to similar workers' rights as other lines of work.

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Deyci Alejandra Omaña Ortiz Hits Back at Critics

Source: Alejandra Omaña/Facebook Ortiz slammed naysayers who question her past career.

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Ortiz has received backlash for her choice to seek government leadership despite her past. However, she claimed it shouldn't be held against her. Ortiz said, “Why can’t a woman who was in the adult industry aspire to a popularly elected office?” She argued her unique perspective allowed her to have better empathy for certain workers' issues. Ortiz added, “My experience allowed me to understand inequality, the struggle for freedom and the popular economy, arguments that I now promise to bring directly into legislative debate. “The problem is that society consumes adult films but denies us the possibility of speaking in spaces of power.”

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Not the First Former Adult Star to Politician

Source: Alejandra Omaña/Facebook Ortiz honored Ilona Staller.

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Ortiz further argued she's not the first adult content creator to make the switch over to politics. Particularly, she cited Ilona Staller. Staller, who previously went under her stage name Cicciolina, is a former Member of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy. Similarly to Ortiz, she also has a media background, rising to fame for her radio talk show Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?. Ortiz and Staller aren't alone. Alexandre Frota was elected as a Federal Deputy for São Paulo in 2018 under the Social Liberal Party. Plus, Moana Pozzi ran for the Italian Parliament in 1987.

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Deyci Alejandra Omana Ortiz Advocates for Mental Health Services

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Source: Alejandra Omaña/Facebook The former adult star has a wider reaching campaign.