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Home > News > Porn Star

From Porn Star to Politician: Former Adult Film Actress Elected to Office After Campaigning for X-Rated Content Creators' Rights

Photo of Deyci Alejandra Omana Ortiz
Source: @aleomanao/Instagram

Deyci Alejandra Omana Ortiz was elected to office.

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July 23 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Deyci Alejandra Omana Ortiz, a former porn star, was elected as a senator in Colombia for the left-wing Historic Pact party in Bogotá.

She was sworn in on Monday, July 20, after vowing to fight for the rights of adult-content creators, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Deyci Alejandra Omaña Ortiz Sworn Into Office After Controversial Campaign

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Photo of Deyci Alejandra Omana Ortiz
Source: Alejandra Omaña/Facebook

Ortiz previously went by Amaranta Hank.

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Ortiz, 33, was previously an adult film actress under the name Amaranta Hank. However, before her turn into content creation, Ortiz worked as a journalist. She spent only two years in adult content creation before turning her attention to politics, recognizing her unique background.

In a campaign video, Ortiz spoke about the women around her in the industry. She said, "These women have been unprotected by the state because, due to misinformation, prejudice, and double standards, no one has declared to regulate it."

She advocated for industry regulations and access to similar workers' rights as other lines of work.

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Deyci Alejandra Omaña Ortiz Hits Back at Critics

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Source: Alejandra Omaña/Facebook

Ortiz slammed naysayers who question her past career.

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Ortiz has received backlash for her choice to seek government leadership despite her past. However, she claimed it shouldn't be held against her.

Ortiz said, “Why can’t a woman who was in the adult industry aspire to a popularly elected office?”

She argued her unique perspective allowed her to have better empathy for certain workers' issues. Ortiz added, “My experience allowed me to understand inequality, the struggle for freedom and the popular economy, arguments that I now promise to bring directly into legislative debate.

“The problem is that society consumes adult films but denies us the possibility of speaking in spaces of power.”

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Not the First Former Adult Star to Politician

A photo of Deyci Alejandra Omana Ortiz
Source: Alejandra Omaña/Facebook

Ortiz honored Ilona Staller.

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Ortiz further argued she's not the first adult content creator to make the switch over to politics. Particularly, she cited Ilona Staller.

Staller, who previously went under her stage name Cicciolina, is a former Member of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy. Similarly to Ortiz, she also has a media background, rising to fame for her radio talk show Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?.

Ortiz and Staller aren't alone. Alexandre Frota was elected as a Federal Deputy for São Paulo in 2018 under the Social Liberal Party. Plus, Moana Pozzi ran for the Italian Parliament in 1987.

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Deyci Alejandra Omana Ortiz Advocates for Mental Health Services

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A photo of Deyci Alejandra Omana Ortiz
Source: Alejandra Omaña/Facebook

The former adult star has a wider reaching campaign.

Ortiz celebrated her victory, and she explained she felt supported by the people around her.

“There is a political transformation underway that still has a long way to go, but the important thing is that it has already begun in some way,” she said after winning.

Adult entertainer rights aren't the only policy position Ortiz ran on, either. In a far broader approach, Ortiz advocated for quality mental health and measures to prevent sexual abuse.

Ortiz comes from a community in Cúcuta, which is often plagued with poverty. At only sixteen, she worked in a nightclub, but focused on her writing as she grew up. However, that writing ended up landing her in trouble as she suffered from threats of violence due to her politically charged words.

She worked in adult entertainment for about two years, but decided to leave after several cases of misconduct at a film shoot were reported. She didn't appear in the film, but was surprised when several actors contracted HIV on the set.

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