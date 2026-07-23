EXCLUSIVE: Inside Hulk Hogan's Broken Relationship With Daughter Brooke — And His 'Tearful' Deathbed Apology to Her

Over the years, Hulk had been embroiled in major scandals in his life, including repeatedly using racial slurs – and admitting to being "racist, to a point," in leaked audio – and his involvement in a s-- tape.

However, toward the end of his life, his distance from Brooke, 38, was brought into the spotlight.

The mother-of-two chose to step back from her relationship with her father years before his death. Her husband, Steven Oleksy, previously claimed that while his wife loved her dad "very much," his alleged mistreatment of her had become too heavy.

Notably, Hulk chose not to walk her down the aisle, or even attend the 2022 wedding at all. He also reportedly never met his grandchildren, twins Molly and Oliver, who were born in January 2025.

Last year, Oleksy told People that he "remained in contact with members of her family to try to keep that door open," but as time passed, things said in conversations "just led me further to protect my family and my wife at all costs."

In 2023, Brooke even asked to be removed from her dad's will to avoid any potential financial disputes in the future.