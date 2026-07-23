EXCLUSIVE: Inside Hulk Hogan's Broken Relationship With Daughter Brooke — And His 'Tearful' Deathbed Apology to Her
July 23 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Hulk Hogan had a complicated relationship with his daughter, Brooke, but after years of estrangement, they were able to reconnect shortly before he died.
Ahead of the first anniversary of the controversial wrestler's death, RadarOnline.com revisits the ups and downs of their broken bonds.
Inside Hulk and Brooke Hogan's Estrangement
Over the years, Hulk had been embroiled in major scandals in his life, including repeatedly using racial slurs – and admitting to being "racist, to a point," in leaked audio – and his involvement in a s-- tape.
However, toward the end of his life, his distance from Brooke, 38, was brought into the spotlight.
The mother-of-two chose to step back from her relationship with her father years before his death. Her husband, Steven Oleksy, previously claimed that while his wife loved her dad "very much," his alleged mistreatment of her had become too heavy.
Notably, Hulk chose not to walk her down the aisle, or even attend the 2022 wedding at all. He also reportedly never met his grandchildren, twins Molly and Oliver, who were born in January 2025.
Last year, Oleksy told People that he "remained in contact with members of her family to try to keep that door open," but as time passed, things said in conversations "just led me further to protect my family and my wife at all costs."
In 2023, Brooke even asked to be removed from her dad's will to avoid any potential financial disputes in the future.
'I Felt a Disconnect'
In the days that followed his passing, Brooke finally shared a lengthy statement on her Instagram clarifying some of the details of their rift.
"We never had a 'big fight.' It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know or understand," she explained at the time. "My father was confiding in me about issues weighing on his heart, both personal and business."
She admitted that there was a time he was being open and "vulnerable" with her, but then "something shifted." Despite being there for him for "nearly every surgery" he'd had, he pulled away.
"Everything started getting covered in a thick veil," she continued. "It was like there was a forcefield around him that I couldn’t get through."
"I felt a disconnect. What followed were respectful disagreements that took an emotional toll on me," Brooke added. "During the last two years, I had to step away to protect my heart."
Hulk and Brooke Hogan's 'Tearful' Conversation
However, in his final days, the father and daughter briefly reconciled, according to a source, who said one of their last conversations was "tearful" but "short."
"Brooke told her dad how much she loved him, how much she missed him," the source shared. "Hulk said he loved her, and he was sorry. That was huge for Brooke to hear. Everyone knew how stubborn Hulk could be, but his fading health obviously softened him up."
"The important thing is, when he passed away, they were okay again," added the source. "She can go on knowing her dad loved her and there was peace between them before he died."
Hulk Hogan's Death
As Radar previously reported, Hulk passed away on July 24, 2025, at 71 years old.
"It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we confirm we have lost a legend," the statement read at the time. "Our beloved Terry Bollea, known worldwide as Hulk Hogan, passed away today surrounded by his loved ones."
His primary cause of death was later determined to be a heart attack.