EXCLUSIVE: Brooke Hogan Speaks Out — Hulk's Estranged Daughter Tells All 9 Months After Wrestling Hero's Death

Blond beauty Brooke Hogan is opening up about her devastating estrangement from her WWE champ father, Hulk Hogan, during the years before his fatal heart attack last July, RadarOnline.com can reveal

The family ties were so fractured that the Hulkster never even met the Brooke Knows Best star's twins with retired hockey player husband Steven Oleksy – son Oliver Andrew and daughter Molly Gene, who were just 6 months old when their famous grandfather passed away at age 71, according to insiders.

The reality TV gal, 37, claims she didn't speak to her dad – whose real name was Terry Bollea – during the last two years of his life after she expressed reservations about some of the folks he was associating with and said he severed their once close bond.