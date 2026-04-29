EXCLUSIVE: Brooke Hogan Speaks Out — Hulk's Estranged Daughter Tells All 9 Months After Wrestling Hero's Death
April 29 2026, Published 6:45 a.m. ET
Blond beauty Brooke Hogan is opening up about her devastating estrangement from her WWE champ father, Hulk Hogan, during the years before his fatal heart attack last July, RadarOnline.com can reveal
The family ties were so fractured that the Hulkster never even met the Brooke Knows Best star's twins with retired hockey player husband Steven Oleksy – son Oliver Andrew and daughter Molly Gene, who were just 6 months old when their famous grandfather passed away at age 71, according to insiders.
The reality TV gal, 37, claims she didn't speak to her dad – whose real name was Terry Bollea – during the last two years of his life after she expressed reservations about some of the folks he was associating with and said he severed their once close bond.
Ultimatum Shattered Their Fragile Bond
"He said, 'If you go this way, I go that way,'" Brooke recalled. "That hurt."
While she never named names, at the time the controversial ring master was wed to Sky Daily, 47, his third wife, who became his widow.
"I could see what was happening with him with the people around him. I could also see his potential and see how life could be. And he just wasn't there," lamented the Rock the Block cast member. "You feel so powerless."
Not even the birth of Molly and Oliver – Hulk's first and only grandchildren – was enough to spur a reunion.
'A Tangled Web'
"It's such a tangled web," she added. "It's dangerous talking about it, criticizing certain people. You just kind of have to shut up and let people make their own decisions."
According to Oleksy, he and Brooke – who met in Michigan – had uprooted their lives and moved to Florida to be closer to the Rocky III bruiser as he aged. But sources said Brooke was coldly notified by text that her dad had died at a Clearwater hospital.
"I'm glad he's out of pain," said the Wanna Go Back singer of her father, who endured 25 surgeries over his last 10 years. "I know he was in a lot of pain."
The Shut Door
In retrospect, Brooke believes the nasty 2009 divorce between her mother, Linda Hogan, and the Hulk caused her parents to spiral.
Brooke also shared she no longer has a relationship with her mother, claiming Linda sent a text to Olesky, 40, that was "so cruel and so brutal that if there was any chance at reconciliation, that shut the door completely."
She noted: "No child wants to not have their parents."
But in the past, Brooke had claimed she was "verbally and mentally abused" in childhood – without specifically blaming either parent.
Denied Abuse Claims
The Hulk never publicly addressed her charges. But Linda, 66, has denied her daughter's abuse claims and accused her of "spewing lies."
Today, Brooke appears to be holding out hope for a future with her brother, 35-year-old Nick Hogan.
"The saddest thing about broken families is the siblings," she said. "The siblings suffer the most because you're always forced to take a side."
Brooke Stands By Brother Despite Drama
While Brooke claims she hasn't always "felt supported" by Nick during difficult times, she insisted, "No matter what trouble my brother gets into, no matter what he does or who he is, that's my brother. That's my little brother and that will never change. He's got a big sister 'til the end."
While Hulk is no longer alive, Brooke shared: "In a weird way, I feel like I have a better relationship with him now. I find myself just talking to him and saying all the things I wish I could have said."