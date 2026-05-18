EXCLUSIVE: The Hulkster's Heavyweight Habit Laid Bare — Radar Reveals How Massive Drug Addiction Was Grappler's Biggest Opponent

The arm-twisting giant, who was 71 when he died, said he turned to the synthetic opioid fentanyl to kill his physical pain in 2009 while wrestling in TNA (Total Nonstop Action) and battling financial chaos over his divorce from wife of 26 years, Linda, now 66, mom of his kids, Brooke, 38, and Nick, 35.

Former wrestling exec Eric Bischoff noted Hogan was at the "darkest, most devastating" time in his life, saying: "Your wife's divorcing you, your doctors are giving you fistfuls of pills that would kill a horse, and you're chasing it down with a quart of vodka a day."

Hogan said he was forced to join TNA despite his injuries because he was "broke" after giving Linda "everything to get rid of her."

To quell his pain, he said he "was taking 80-milligram fentanyl, two in the morning, stuffing them under my gums here. I had two 300mg patches of fentanyl on my legs and they gave me six 1,500mg fentanyl lollipops to eat."