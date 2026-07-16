EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Accused of Filming Family Visit to Princess Diana's Grave 'For Upcoming Documentary on Her Passing'

The visit formed part of a wider summer return by Harry tied to the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham and included a tightly controlled reunion with King Charles, 77.

Diana is buried on a secluded island in the estate's Round Oval lake, managed by her brother Charles Spencer, with access restricted for privacy during the family's visit.

Sources close to the estate alleged to us recording equipment was present during the visit, prompting concern among relatives.

One source said: "There was a clear awareness that elements of the visit could be captured for a future project like a Netflix documentary from Harry, or social media posts, which has unsettled members of the family."

Another insider added: "This was meant to be a moment of reflection, but there were worries it might be reframed for a wider audience."

A separate source familiar with the plans said: "The intention could well be to include deeply personal material in a documentary tied to the anniversary next year."