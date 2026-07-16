EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Accused of Filming Family Visit to Princess Diana's Grave 'For Upcoming Documentary on Her Passing'
July 16 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Prince Harry has been accused of filming a deeply private family visit to Princess Diana's grave as part of a planned documentary marking the 30th anniversary of her death, intensifying tensions within the royal family.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex was seen departing Althorp House in Northamptonshire on Friday, 10 July, during a UK trip with Meghan Markle, 44, and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.
Tensions Explode Over 'Netflix Microphones' at Diana's Grave
The visit formed part of a wider summer return by Harry tied to the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham and included a tightly controlled reunion with King Charles, 77.
Diana is buried on a secluded island in the estate's Round Oval lake, managed by her brother Charles Spencer, with access restricted for privacy during the family's visit.
Sources close to the estate alleged to us recording equipment was present during the visit, prompting concern among relatives.
One source said: "There was a clear awareness that elements of the visit could be captured for a future project like a Netflix documentary from Harry, or social media posts, which has unsettled members of the family."
Another insider added: "This was meant to be a moment of reflection, but there were worries it might be reframed for a wider audience."
A separate source familiar with the plans said: "The intention could well be to include deeply personal material in a documentary tied to the anniversary next year."
Archie and Lilibet's First Visit to Althorp
The trip marked the first time Archie and Lilibet had visited their grandmother's grave, a milestone described by those close to the couple as significant and emotional.
Markle had previously visited the site in 2022, an occasion detailed in Harry's memoir Spare, in which he wrote she knelt and asked for "clarity and guidance" at the graveside.
The earlier visit had already drawn considerable public attention, adding to the scrutiny surrounding how the couple chooses to share personal experiences.
William Troubled by Commercialization of Gravesite
Reports of filming have reignited longstanding tensions between Harry and his brother Prince William, 44.
According to royal insiders, William is said to be particularly troubled by the suggestion that the gravesite – long regarded as a place of quiet remembrance – could be used in connection with a commercial media project.
One source close to the Prince of Wales said: "He feels strongly that certain spaces should remain entirely private, especially given their personal significance."
The Sussexes have not publicly confirmed any filming at Althorp, nor detailed the scope of a potential documentary.
But industry sources have indicated that discussions have taken place around a project focusing on Diana's legacy ahead of the 30th anniversary of her death in 2027.
Such a production would attract huge global interest, given the enduring fascination with Diana's life and influence.
The Sacred Sanctuary of the Spencer Family
Earl Spencer has previously emphasized the importance of maintaining the tranquility of the Althorp House site, which has become a place of pilgrimage for admirers of Diana while remaining deeply personal to her family.
Diana died on August 31, 1997, after a high-speed car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris. Fleeing aggressive paparazzi, the car, driven by Henri Paul, struck a pillar. Paul and Diana's companion, Dodi Fayed, died instantly.
Diana survived the initial impact but sustained fatal injuries. Despite emergency medical efforts, she was pronounced dead at Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital a few hours later.
The tragedy, which also severely injured bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones, prompted global mourning and widespread scrutiny of intense media intrusion.