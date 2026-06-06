'You Don't Want My Life': Donald Trump Tells Farmers They're Better Off Than He Is After Bloody 2024 Assassination Attempt

Trump made the remarks while appearing before farmers in Chippewa Falls as part of an event highlighting his administration's agricultural initiatives, according to Mediaite.

Also appearing at the event were Rep. Derrick Van Orden, U.S. speed skater Jordan Stolz, Wisconsin farmer Ken Custer and former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas, whom Trump described as a "good-looking man."

Addressing the crowd, the president praised the farming lifestyle.

"You have a way of life that sometimes you're land-rich and cash-poor, sometimes you're — lots of different conditions — but people that are on farms love being on farms," Trump said.

He then compared their lives to his own.

"You wouldn't trade my life, you wouldn't want my life — believe me, you don't want it. Your life is much better than my life, I will tell you."