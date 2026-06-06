'You Don't Want My Life': Donald Trump Tells Farmers They're Better Off Than He Is After Bloody 2024 Assassination Attempt
June 6 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump made an unexpected confession while speaking to farmers in Wisconsin on June 5, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president told the crowd they were better off than he was, arguing they enjoyed "nice, safe, beautiful" lives while reflecting on the assassination attempt that left his ear bloodied during a 2024 campaign rally.
Trump Tells Farmers They Have It Better
Trump made the remarks while appearing before farmers in Chippewa Falls as part of an event highlighting his administration's agricultural initiatives, according to Mediaite.
Also appearing at the event were Rep. Derrick Van Orden, U.S. speed skater Jordan Stolz, Wisconsin farmer Ken Custer and former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas, whom Trump described as a "good-looking man."
Addressing the crowd, the president praised the farming lifestyle.
"You have a way of life that sometimes you're land-rich and cash-poor, sometimes you're — lots of different conditions — but people that are on farms love being on farms," Trump said.
He then compared their lives to his own.
"You wouldn't trade my life, you wouldn't want my life — believe me, you don't want it. Your life is much better than my life, I will tell you."
'You Didn't Get Pierced'
The president followed up the remark by referencing the assassination attempt against him at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.
"Your ear wasn't a little pierced over here. You didn't get pierced," Trump said. "You have a nice, safe, beautiful life."
The shocking attack unfolded when gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from a nearby rooftop during Trump's rally.
A bullet grazed the president's right ear before Secret Service agents rushed him from the stage.
One rally attendee was killed, and two others were critically wounded before law enforcement officers fatally shot the gunman.
Trump Raises Eyebrows With Employment Claim
Elsewhere during the speech, Trump drew attention after making a claim about employment statistics before acknowledging uncertainty about where the figure came from.
The president asserted that the African American employment rate was the lowest it had ever been before admitting: "I don't know where that stat came from."
Olympic Champion Gifts Trump A Medal
The event also featured an appearance by speed skating star Stolz, whom Trump praised while discussing the athlete's accomplishments.
According to the president, Stolz has a leg "like a rock."
The athlete later placed an Olympic medal around Trump's neck, prompting another memorable exchange.
"I'm keeping it. I'm keeping it, Jordan. I'm not giving it back," Trump joked. "I'm a very good guy for keeping gold. I like gold. I'm never giving this back. Congratulations."
Trump eventually returned the medal to Stolz before continuing with the event.