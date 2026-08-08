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EXCLUSIVE: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's '$150Million Pay Demands' for 'Barbie 2'

Photo of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling
Source: MEGA

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are said to be looking for big bucks for a 'Barbie' sequel.

Aug. 8 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are said to be at the center of a growing standoff threatening to derail Barbie 2, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the pair are holding out for a combined $150million payday before agreeing to return for the blockbuster sequel.

Insiders say the reported salary demands have intensified negotiations with Warner Bros., raising fresh doubts over whether the follow-up to one of the highest-grossing films of all time can move into production before a key rights deadline.

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'Barbie 2' Talks Stall

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Photo of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling
Source: MEGA

Robbie and Gosling have demanded a combined $150million dollars for 'Barbie 2,' according to sources.

The original Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig from a screenplay she co-wrote with her partner Noah Baumbach, became a global phenomenon after its release in 2023, earning more than $1.4billion at the worldwide box office.

Gerwig is understood to have developed an idea for a sequel, but discussions between Warner Bros. Discovery, Mattel and the film's principal stars are now rumored to have stalled over financial terms.

Insiders say the studio must secure agreements before the rights to produce another Barbie movie revert to Mattel in December, placing added pressure on negotiations.

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Margot Robbie Wants Double Her Previous Salary?

Photo of Margot Robbie
Source: MEGA

Robbie earned $50million dollars in salary and bonuses from the first film.

A source close to the talks exclusively told us: "Margot believes she deserves to double the $50million she ultimately earned from the first Barbie when salary and bonuses were taken into account.

"She feels the original exceeded every expectation and that her contribution as both star and producer should be reflected in a new deal.

"Ryan also wants a significant increase from the $12.5million he received on the first movie and is seeking a package worth around $50million. They know what the franchise is worth now and neither wants to undersell their value."

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Studio Boss Rejects Generous Offers

Photo of David Zaslav
Source: MEGA

Warner Bros. Discovery chief executive David Zaslav rejected the proposed profit-sharing offers as 'too generous.'

The New York Times has reported about the Barbie sequel talks: "The studio chiefs have been negotiating with the talent for months. The offers have included a cut of profit for the principal talent if the film reaches a certain level of box office success, and at least some upfront raises, including paying Mr. Gosling $20 million (his current asking price), two people with knowledge of the talks said.

"But David Zaslav, the Warner Bros. Discovery chief executive, deemed the offers, including when participation in profits would kick in, too generous and would not sign off, the people said."

Another industry source said the impasse was about more than headline salaries. The insider said: "Everyone recognizes Barbie 2 would be one of the biggest films in development. Margot and Ryan feel they helped create a cultural phenomenon and expect compensation that reflects that. The studio is trying to control costs, but there is still optimism that a compromise can be reached."

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co-chairs Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca said in a statement: "We have a rights deal with Mattel in place and have made a series of big offers to try and finalize deals to make the next Barbie film.

"Unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement thus far."

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Director Greta Gerwig Holds Back Sequel Pitch

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Photo of Greta Gerwig
Source: MEGA

Greta Gerwig refused to reveal her sequel pitch prior to finalized deals.

Gerwig is reportedly unwilling to reveal her concept for Barbie 2 until agreements are finalized.

The filmmaker has previously spoken about avoiding discussions of projects too early, believing doing so can undermine the creative process.

Speaking during a WGA West Q&A moderated by Judd Apatow in October 2023, Gerwig said: "I find whenever I've shared ideas too early, they become bad, then the movie's not going to be any good. I don't like to talk about things too early or pitch things or show treatments too early because it feels like it's gonna somehow wreck what the movie is."

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