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Home > News > exercise

Lara Trump Mocked Over 'Cringe' Workout Video With DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin: 'They Are So Unserious'

image of Lara Trump
Source: mega

Lara Trump was mocked online after working out with DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

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Aug. 8 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

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Lara Trump is getting roasted online after showing off her workout alongside Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Fox News host joined the former MMA fighter for a brutal gym session featured in a preview for her Saturday night show, My View With Lara Trump.

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Lara Trump Gets Sweaty With Markwayne Mullin

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image of Markwayne Mullin led the workout with other DHS agents.
Source: mega

Markwayne Mullin led the workout with other DHS agents.

Mullin, 49, led Trump through the workout as cameras rolled.

The former Oklahoma senator also trained alongside DHS agents, including members of agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Border Patrol and the Coast Guard.

Mullin said the workouts serve a purpose beyond staying in shape.

"We need to look intimidating because every single day we're going to work," he said. "There's not a day that we have a rest day."

"Our mission is to protect our homeland, and there's always somebody trying to get in," he added.

The video showed Mullin and the agents doing push-ups before Trump joined the session.

The 43-year-old later performed a barbell hang clean alongside Mullin.

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Source: @RonFilipkowski/X

The preview video was for Lara Trump's Saturday night show 'My View With Lara Trump.'

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Markwayne Mullin Praises Lara Trump's Workout

image of Markwayne Mullin said he was 'impressed' by Lara Trump.
Source: mega

Markwayne Mullin said he was 'impressed' by Lara Trump.

"She was impressive," he said. "She stayed in there. Didn't miss a rep... I was impressed."

Lara is married to Eric Trump, Donald Trump's second son.

She also made it clear that she intends to keep up with the family's fitness push.

"I'm working out for all the Trumps, so don't worry about it. We got it going on," she said during a Fox segment.

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Lara Trump Gets Roasted Online

image of Critics called Lara Trump's workout video with Markwayne Mullin 'absolutely cringe.'
Source: mega

Critics called Lara Trump's workout video with Markwayne Mullin 'absolutely cringe.'

The workout video quickly drew a wave of criticism on social media.

"I guess when the singing didn't work, she got desperate to try this. Why is she so manly looking?" one critic wrote.

"Lara's got the proportions of an exclamation point," another person commented.

"Do these people not see how absolutely cringe this stuff is?" a third user asked.

"They are so unserious. All of them," another critic said.

"Whoa... she's frightening," someone else added.

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Trump Officials Keep Showing Off Their Workouts

image of Other Trump officials have also been posting their workouts to social media.
Source: mega

Other Trump officials have also been posting their workouts to social media.

Workout videos have become a recurring feature of Trump's second administration.

FBI Director Kash Patel shared a photo of himself leading federal agents on a run Friday.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has also posted videos of himself exercising. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is another frequent fitness poster.

Lara praised the idea during her Fox segment: "We have some people in this administration saying we’re gonna start working out at the airport, and I love it."

But co-host Brian Kilmeade pointed out one notable exception.

"Not the president," he said. Brian was referring to Donald's reported dislike of exercise.

"The president said it's boring," he added.

"I'm working out for all the Trumps, so don’t worry about it. We got it going on," she replied.

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