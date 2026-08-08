Lara Trump Mocked Over 'Cringe' Workout Video With DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin: 'They Are So Unserious'

The Fox News host joined the former MMA fighter for a brutal gym session featured in a preview for her Saturday night show, My View With Lara Trump.

Lara Trump is getting roasted online after showing off her workout alongside Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Markwayne Mullin led the workout with other DHS agents.

Mullin, 49, led Trump through the workout as cameras rolled.

The former Oklahoma senator also trained alongside DHS agents, including members of agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Border Patrol and the Coast Guard.

Mullin said the workouts serve a purpose beyond staying in shape.

"We need to look intimidating because every single day we're going to work," he said. "There's not a day that we have a rest day."

"Our mission is to protect our homeland, and there's always somebody trying to get in," he added.

The video showed Mullin and the agents doing push-ups before Trump joined the session.

The 43-year-old later performed a barbell hang clean alongside Mullin.