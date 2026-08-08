Kristi Noem Honored With Bronze Statue Days After She Was Spotted With Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski

The statue featured two figures: Noem and a horse. The bronze version of the former governor was depicted wearing a cowgirl hat, a nod to her South Dakota roots.

Noem appeared to have a small audience for the occasion, with family members reportedly among the only people present, per The Daily Beast.

The unusual tribute came months after Noem's dramatic exit from the Department of Homeland Security.

President Donald Trump removed her from the position in March following scrutiny surrounding her leadership of the agency, including questions over a reported $220 million self-promotional advertising campaign.

Noem also faced intense criticism over her handling of immigration enforcement and controversial ICE operations during her time at DHS.