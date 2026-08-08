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Home > News > Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem Honored With Bronze Statue Days After She Was Spotted With Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski

image of Kristi Noem
Source: mega

Kristi Noem was honored with a bronze statue days after she was spotted with Corey Lewandowski.

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Aug. 8 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

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Kristi Noem was honored with a bronze statue in South Dakota just days after the ousted Department of Homeland Security chief was spotted spending time with Corey Lewandowski, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former governor attended the unveiling of the statue on Friday, which commemorated her tenure as South Dakota's governor from 2019 to 2025.

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Kristi Noem Gets the Bronze Treatment

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image of Kristi Noem's South Dakota governorship was immortalized with a bronze statue featuring the former governor in a cowgirl hat.
Source: mega

Kristi Noem's South Dakota governorship was immortalized with a bronze statue featuring the former governor in a cowgirl hat.

The statue featured two figures: Noem and a horse. The bronze version of the former governor was depicted wearing a cowgirl hat, a nod to her South Dakota roots.

Noem appeared to have a small audience for the occasion, with family members reportedly among the only people present, per The Daily Beast.

The unusual tribute came months after Noem's dramatic exit from the Department of Homeland Security.

President Donald Trump removed her from the position in March following scrutiny surrounding her leadership of the agency, including questions over a reported $220 million self-promotional advertising campaign.

Noem also faced intense criticism over her handling of immigration enforcement and controversial ICE operations during her time at DHS.

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Source: @cspan/X

Kristi Noem attended the unveiling of her statue with her family.

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Outing With Corey Lewandowski Draws Attention

image of Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski were spotted biking and spending time together in Minnesota.
Source: mega

Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski were spotted biking and spending time together in Minnesota.

The statue unveiling came shortly after Noem and Lewandowski were spotted together in Wayzata, Minnesota, on August 4.

The pair were seen biking and spending time together about nine miles west of Minneapolis.

Their public outing drew renewed attention to longstanding speculation about the nature of their relationship, though neither Noem nor Lewandowski has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

Lewandowski previously served as one of Noem's top aides.

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From DHS Chief to Special Envoy

image of Kristi Noem's statue unveiling came months after Donald Trump removed her as Department of Homeland Security chief.
Source: mega

Kristi Noem's statue unveiling came months after Donald Trump removed her as Department of Homeland Security chief.

Despite her removal from DHS, Noem has not disappeared from the Trump administration.

Following her ouster, she was appointed Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, a multinational military and political security framework created by Trump.

Meanwhile, Senator Markwayne Mullin was tapped to replace Noem as homeland security secretary.

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Corey Lewandowski Trying to Make a Comeback

image of Corey Lewandowski appeared to be positioning himself for a political comeback after leaving DHS.
Source: mega

Corey Lewandowski appeared to be positioning himself for a political comeback after leaving DHS.

Corey Lewandowski appears to be positioning himself for a political comeback following his departure from the Department of Homeland Security, which occurred after Noem's departure.

"Corey is looking for ways to get back in good with President Trump," a Republican strategist told the New York Post.

Lewandowski also raised eyebrows by suggesting Senate Majority Leader John Thune could face a Republican primary challenger in 2028.

"John Thune... is very susceptible to a very serious Republican primary challenge," he said in June.

He added that voters could consider "someone who has a proven history of winning an election in South Dakota" to challenge Thune.

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