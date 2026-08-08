EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande Sparks 'Hermit' Fears With Plan to Quit Showbiz After Tour Ends

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 33-year-old singer is expected to retreat from show business after her final concert at London's The O2 arena, with insiders exclusively telling us the decision reflects her determination to escape constant scrutiny and prioritize her wellbeing.

Ariana Grande is preparing to disappear from the spotlight after wrapping her Eternal Sunshine Tour, prompting fears she is set to become a "hermit" as she steps away from public life following years of relentless attention over her health and appearance.

The announcement comes after years of speculation about her health , repeated online commentary about her body, and a demanding schedule spanning music and film.

However, Grande's representative confirmed she has withdrawn from the production, saying she intends to take a prolonged break from public-facing work once the international tour concludes.

The three-time Grammy winner had been due to return to the stage alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey in the West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, scheduled to open at London's Barbican Centre next summer.

A spokesperson for Grande said: "Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour. She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny. This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much."

A source close to the singer said the decision had been building for some time and reflected her desire to recharge after years of intense commitments.

The insider told us: "She has given absolutely everything to this tour and feels she has earned the chance to step away for a while. Ariana wants to focus on living more privately, away from the constant spotlight, and finding a healthier balance after years of non-stop attention, but there is a genuine fear now she is set to become a hermit and will never make a full return to the limelight."