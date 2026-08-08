EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande Sparks 'Hermit' Fears With Plan to Quit Showbiz After Tour Ends
Aug. 8 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Ariana Grande is preparing to disappear from the spotlight after wrapping her Eternal Sunshine Tour, prompting fears she is set to become a "hermit" as she steps away from public life following years of relentless attention over her health and appearance.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 33-year-old singer is expected to retreat from show business after her final concert at London's The O2 arena, with insiders exclusively telling us the decision reflects her determination to escape constant scrutiny and prioritize her wellbeing.
Ariana Granda Steps Back From West End Show
The three-time Grammy winner had been due to return to the stage alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey in the West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, scheduled to open at London's Barbican Centre next summer.
However, Grande's representative confirmed she has withdrawn from the production, saying she intends to take a prolonged break from public-facing work once the international tour concludes.
The announcement comes after years of speculation about her health, repeated online commentary about her body, and a demanding schedule spanning music and film.
'Hermit' Fears Explode After Ariana Grande Reveals She's Set for Hiatus
A spokesperson for Grande said: "Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour. She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny. This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much."
A source close to the singer said the decision had been building for some time and reflected her desire to recharge after years of intense commitments.
The insider told us: "She has given absolutely everything to this tour and feels she has earned the chance to step away for a while. Ariana wants to focus on living more privately, away from the constant spotlight, and finding a healthier balance after years of non-stop attention, but there is a genuine fear now she is set to become a hermit and will never make a full return to the limelight."
Empire Street Productions Speak Out After Ariana Grande Withdrawal
Empire Street Productions, which is producing Sunday in the Park with George, confirmed it fully supported Grande's decision to leave the show.
The company said: "Following this evening's announcement from Ariana Grande's team, Empire Street Productions can confirm that she has decided to step back from Sunday in the Park with George. We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support. We wish her nothing but the best. The production will open at the Barbican in summer 2027 as planned, and casting will be announced in due course."
Another source said Grande remained enthusiastic about the production despite stepping away and is keen to support the team bringing the project to life.
Ariana Grande Addresses Body Scrutiny and Balance
Grande has repeatedly addressed public discussion surrounding her appearance. In her 2024 single Yes, And? from the album Eternal Sunshine, she challenged commentary about her body, singing: "My face is sitting, I don't need no disguise. Don't comment on my body, do not reply. Your business is yours, and mine is mine."
Earlier this year, Grande also acknowledged stepping back from work could be beneficial.
She told Vogue Japan: "I think that it would probably be healthy. I'm not used to taking breaks. But I do know that I grew so much from taking space from music while I was filming Wicked... but yeah, these past few years have been pretty non-stop. And by few, I mean 15."
She added: "Balance is the goal for the next 15 years. I don't think they will look like the previous 15 years. I think there will be more balance."