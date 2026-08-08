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Home > Celebrity > LeBron James

LeBron James' Wife Savannah James Says Hermès Saleswoman Was Fired After She Was Allegedly Turned Away Despite Having an Appointment

image of Savannah James
Source: mega

Savannah James claimed a Hermès saleswoman had been fired after allegedly refusing to serve her during a shopping trip in Italy.

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Aug. 8 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

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LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, is opening up about an alleged luxury shopping nightmare in Italy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 39-year-old entrepreneur recalled the incident during a recent podcast appearance, claiming a Hermès saleswoman refused to serve her and friend April McDaniel despite the pair having an appointment.

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Hermès Store 'Treated Us Like S---'

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image of Savannah James said she had an appointment at Hermès when a saleswoman allegedly refused to serve her.
Source: Question Everything Podcast/YouTube

Savannah James said she had an appointment at Hermès when a saleswoman allegedly refused to serve her.

Savannah and April discussed the alleged incident during the Friday, August 7, episode of Danielle Robay's Question Everything podcast, where they reflected on a European shopping trip.

April explained that she had arranged Hermès shopping appointments for herself and Savannah while they were traveling through Europe.

"We be hustling," April recalled. But when they arrived at the Hermès location in Italy, she claimed, "they treated us like s---. They closed down that whole m------------ store."

Savannah appeared to confirm her friend's account, responding, "They did."

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Source: Question Everything Podcast/YouTube

Savannah James and her friend were allegedly treated like 's---.'

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Saleswoman Was Allegedly Fired After the Dispute

image of The saleswoman was ultimately fired after the encounter.
Source: Question Everything Podcast/YouTube

The saleswoman was ultimately fired after the encounter.

April claimed the confrontation escalated to the point that the saleswoman was ultimately fired.

"And fired the lady," April said. "I said, we'll be back for you. I'll be right back."

Savannah added, "We had an appointment," she said, trailing off as she recalled how the employee allegedly treated them.

April, meanwhile, said she immediately went into defense mode for her friend.

"I said, 'Baby, you caught the wrong one today,'" she recalled, describing Savannah as "very nice" but making it clear she was prepared to confront the situation herself.

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Savannah James and Her Friend Were Given the VIP Treatment

image of After the chaos, their shopping trip took a dramatic turn for the better.
Source: Question Everything Podcast/YouTube

After the chaos, their shopping trip took a dramatic turn for the better.

After the alleged confrontation, April said the pair ended up being treated to an entirely different shopping experience.

"We was in the private room with champagne and caviar," she said, before asking Savannah, "How many bags you got? Ten?"

"They brought out everything," Savannah added.

April joked that she was ready to spend big, saying, "I said I'll take bathing suits, I'm buying silverware. I was living my best life."

The pair also claimed they specifically asked to see crocodile leather pieces as they browsed the luxury retailer.

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Savannah James Claims Chanel Shopping Trip Also Went Awry

image of The pair also recalled an awkward moment at a Chanel store.
Source: Question Everything Podcast/YouTube

The pair also recalled an awkward moment at a Chanel store.

The Hermès incident allegedly wasn't the only awkward luxury-shopping experience the friends encountered during their European travels.

Savannah and April claimed they experienced a similar situation at a Chanel store in France, where a sales associate allegedly repeatedly told Savannah not to touch a miniature handbag despite the item being available for customers to handle.

When Robay asked whether encounters like those could ruin the luxury shopping experience for them, April made it clear she wasn't going to let it stop her.

"No," she said.

Instead, April joked that she would continue escalating the situation if she felt Savannah was being mistreated. "I'm calling the boss," she said. "We're closing the store down."

"She can go like that. I'm closing it down. You're fired," April continued, adding, "That's the last person... I'm heated; I'm ruining the whole situation."

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