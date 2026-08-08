LeBron James' Wife Savannah James Says Hermès Saleswoman Was Fired After She Was Allegedly Turned Away Despite Having an Appointment

Savannah and April discussed the alleged incident during the Friday, August 7, episode of Danielle Robay's Question Everything podcast, where they reflected on a European shopping trip.

April explained that she had arranged Hermès shopping appointments for herself and Savannah while they were traveling through Europe.

"We be hustling," April recalled. But when they arrived at the Hermès location in Italy, she claimed, "they treated us like s---. They closed down that whole m------------ store."

Savannah appeared to confirm her friend's account, responding, "They did."