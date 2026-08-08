EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Quaking' After 'Balaclava-Clad Man Chased Him Near Sandringham Home'
Aug. 8 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was left shaken after an alleged confrontation with a balaclava-clad man who, a court heard, ran after his vehicle near his home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Alex Jenkinson, 39, of Stowmarket, Suffolk, is charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior towards Andrew on May 6.
Andrew Windsor Stalking Case Grows
Suffolk Police are also seeking a Stalking Protection Order against Jenkinson, citing the former Duke of York's evidence and material recovered from the defendant's phone, Westminster Magistrates' Court was told.
Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram read extracts from Mountbatten-Windsor's statement in court, which is expected to be central to both the criminal case and the police application.
The disgraced ex-prince, 66, said he had been walking his dogs on the royal estate before noticing a parked car that he initially believed belonged to photographers.
Andrew and his security detail later drove past the vehicle when he saw a man standing nearby.
The former Duke of York claimed: "I then saw a loose dog running towards him. Then he realized who I was and began to sprint after my vehicle."
The alleged incident occurred in Wolferton, near Marsh Farm, Andrew's Sandringham property.
Jenkinson is accused of causing him to fear unlawful violence.
He denies the public order allegation and a further accusation that he used threatening, abusive or insulting behavior against another man, Stephen Terry, on May 5.
A palace source claimed to Radar: "Andrew was left absolutely quaking by this incident as it makes him think he is now a sitting duck. Security has been massively stepped up in the wake of this, but he is genuinely living in fear for his safety."
Court Hears Alex Jenkinson Dog Dispute
The court heard Jenkinson was prevented from entering the building after arriving with his dog, Indie.
His solicitor, Claire Howell, said Jenkinson was homeless, staying in temporary Travelodge accommodation and unable to leave the animal behind.
She added the dog supported him and that he has ADHD, although she said she did not have paperwork to substantiate either the condition or the dog's role as a support animal.
Howell told the court: "He has had to bring his dog with him, so he wasn't allowed inside the court. He is homeless and currently in accommodation in a Travelodge. He is not allowed to leave the dog there. It provides him with support, he suffers from ADHD."
Ikram said: "I'm not prepared to have a dog in the courtroom simply because he is homeless and he happens to keep a dog. I'm not saying he is not telling the truth, but there's nothing to corroborate it. We accommodate people who have ADHD and have support animals."
Howell added: "I don't want to give character evidence on behalf of the dog, but having spent the last hour-and-a-half with him, I can say he is very well-behaved."
Trial Set for December
Jenkinson, who was detained under the Mental Health Act for about a month after the alleged incident, has pleaded guilty to failing to provide a blood specimen while in custody.
A trial, at which Andrew is expected to give evidence by video link, has been set for December 21.
The court heard searches allegedly found on Jenkinson's phone included references to Andrew, Sandringham and weapons.
He remains on bail with conditions barring him from Norfolk and from contacting or approaching the disgraced royal.
Andrew Windsor's Scandal Returns
Andrew was stripped of his royal titles last year due to his association with convicted s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein, which became one of the most damaging royal scandals of recent decades.
He faced allegations by Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 – claims he has repeatedly denied.
A 2019 television interview intensified scrutiny of his friendship with Epstein and led to his withdrawal from public duties. In 2022, he settled Giuffre's US civil lawsuit without admitting liability.
In 2025, King Charles removed his remaining royal styles and titles amid renewed attention to the Epstein connection.
Andrew continues to deny wrongdoing over the affair.