EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Quaking' After 'Balaclava-Clad Man Chased Him Near Sandringham Home'

Suffolk Police are also seeking a Stalking Protection Order against Jenkinson, citing the former Duke of York's evidence and material recovered from the defendant's phone, Westminster Magistrates' Court was told.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram read extracts from Mountbatten-Windsor's statement in court, which is expected to be central to both the criminal case and the police application.

The disgraced ex-prince, 66, said he had been walking his dogs on the royal estate before noticing a parked car that he initially believed belonged to photographers.

Andrew and his security detail later drove past the vehicle when he saw a man standing nearby.

The former Duke of York claimed: "I then saw a loose dog running towards him. Then he realized who I was and began to sprint after my vehicle."

The alleged incident occurred in Wolferton, near Marsh Farm, Andrew's Sandringham property.

Jenkinson is accused of causing him to fear unlawful violence.

He denies the public order allegation and a further accusation that he used threatening, abusive or insulting behavior against another man, Stephen Terry, on May 5.

A palace source claimed to Radar: "Andrew was left absolutely quaking by this incident as it makes him think he is now a sitting duck. Security has been massively stepped up in the wake of this, but he is genuinely living in fear for his safety."