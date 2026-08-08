EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner and John Miller 'Reach Relationship Crossroads'

Jennifer Garner is booked and busy.

The 54-year-old is currently starring in the hit Peacock series The Five-Star Weekend as a widow learning devastating secrets about her late husband and has multiple projects in the works – including the upcoming rom-com One Attempt Remaining with John Cena and the much-anticipated reboot of her beloved 2004 film 13 Going on 30 (she's an exec producer and appeared to be filming scenes with fellow OG star Judy Greer on July 21).

Then RadarOnline.com can reveal there's her Once Upon a Farm food brand (which was recently valued at $724million) and her immensely popular Pretend Cooking Show on YouTube (an April tutorial on empanadas drew more than 300,000 views). Pretty good for a woman who was once told her career would be over by age 40.

"I get so much joy from what I do," Jen said on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle on July 13. "I like to work. I'm a worker bee."