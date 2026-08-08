EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner and John Miller 'Reach Relationship Crossroads'
Aug. 8 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Jennifer Garner is booked and busy.
The 54-year-old is currently starring in the hit Peacock series The Five-Star Weekend as a widow learning devastating secrets about her late husband and has multiple projects in the works – including the upcoming rom-com One Attempt Remaining with John Cena and the much-anticipated reboot of her beloved 2004 film 13 Going on 30 (she's an exec producer and appeared to be filming scenes with fellow OG star Judy Greer on July 21).
Then RadarOnline.com can reveal there's her Once Upon a Farm food brand (which was recently valued at $724million) and her immensely popular Pretend Cooking Show on YouTube (an April tutorial on empanadas drew more than 300,000 views). Pretty good for a woman who was once told her career would be over by age 40.
"I get so much joy from what I do," Jen said on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle on July 13. "I like to work. I'm a worker bee."
Relationship Reaches Critical Crossroads
Her success hasn't come without sacrifice. Between her hectic schedule and mom duties – she shares Violet [Affleck], 20, Fin [Affleck], 17, and Samuel [Affleck], 14, with ex-husband Ben Affleck – her seven-year romance with businessman John Miller has taken a bit of a back seat.
The ultra-private pair – who were first linked in 2018 – has been quietly coasting for some time, but a source told RadarOnline.com that this summer will ultimately decide their fate. "The non-traditional arrangement between Jen and John seemed to work perfectly for a while," said the source of the pair, who have never walked the red carpet together.
"Neither of them felt pressure to move in together or make a big commitment. But they've reached a point where they both want more and they're struggling to figure out how to get there."
Status Unclear
Garner's determined to get her relationship out of limbo, but her 13-year marriage and continuing relationship with Affleck has been a stumbling block. In February, the Alias alum opened up about the toll their 2015 split took on her, leaving her unsure she'd ever love again.
"I was in the middle of something for a really long time," she told Flaunt magazine, adding that she worried the family "shake up" might have changed her forever. "When you're many years into something, you think, 'I don't know how it's gonna pass.'" (It didn't help that Ben turned to Garner in his sobriety journey, even moving into their guest house after their separation.)
Co-parenting with Ben and navigating their custody schedule once he moved on with second wife Jennifer Lopez in 2022 (the pair split in 2024) also made it difficult to merge her life with Miller's.
John Wants More Commitment
While the source said John is not "pushy," he would love to take things to the next level.
"There's definitely a part of him that wants more," the source said. (The tech CEO shares kids Violet and Quest with his ex-wife Caroline Campbell.) "People would love to see Jen take the leap and commit to John, but for various reasons she's elected to push the pause button."
Tellingly, in her interview with Flaunt, the actress seemed to indicate that she wasn't interested in marrying for a third time (she was wed to Felicity costar Scott Foley from 2000 to 2003.)
Asked about a ring on that finger, Garner made a point to note that the bauble did not signify an engagement, insisting: "I actually have taken over my own left hand, my left ring finger, because I don't care... I just feel like I'm in my 50s, I own my own fingers."
What's Next
Friends are hoping it's not too late for Garner to catch up to John. "Some of her pals are worried he could get to the point where he feels taken for granted," said the source. "They need to come up with a realistic plan for their future. Neither of them wants this relationship to drift along forever."
She seems willing to make some compromises. During a recent sit-down with InStyle, for example, Jen acknowledged that an actor's schedule "can be very selfish," adding that she tries to only take jobs close to home in L.A.
"She can be there for her kids but it also frees up more time with John," noted the source. There's also talk she may be waiting until all of her kids have left home before she takes the plunge. "Jen adores John," said the source.
"He's reliable and trustworthy and she doesn't have to sweat the small stuff with him. In a few years, she'll be ready for the next formal chapter."