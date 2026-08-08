EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Plan Spiritual Wedding Ceremony

The pop star, 32, and the Big Little Lies actress, 37, got engaged a mere eight months after they started dating in the summer of 2025.

And although Kravitz and Styles appear to be inseparable, rumors swirl that it's "a classic showmance" – a heavily scripted PR stunt – because sources who tailed them in London say the lovebirds went their separate ways at night.

"It's astonishing Zoë is holed up in a hotel instead of Harry's mansion down the road, and it reeks of a fake relationship now," said one.

But Styles and Kravitz are not letting it rain on their psychic parade.