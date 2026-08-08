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EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Plan Spiritual Wedding Ceremony

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz plan a spiritual wedding ceremony celebrating their love and new life.
Source: MEGA

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz plan a spiritual wedding ceremony celebrating their love and new life.

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Aug. 8 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are shrugging off cruel "fauxmance" rumors while they plan a wedding that will incorporate their shared interest in off-the-wall spirituality, sources told RadarOnline.com.

"Harry and Zoë are so in sync when it comes to this stuff, they both genuinely believe in it," shared an insider. "They're fascinated by the woo-woo stuff, like crystals and energy healing, moon rituals and sound baths. A lot of people roll their eyes, but they absolutely love it."

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Showmance Rumors Swirl Around Couple

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Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles reportedly became engaged eight months after they began dating.
Source: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles reportedly became engaged eight months after they began dating.

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The pop star, 32, and the Big Little Lies actress, 37, got engaged a mere eight months after they started dating in the summer of 2025.

And although Kravitz and Styles appear to be inseparable, rumors swirl that it's "a classic showmance" – a heavily scripted PR stunt – because sources who tailed them in London say the lovebirds went their separate ways at night.

"It's astonishing Zoë is holed up in a hotel instead of Harry's mansion down the road, and it reeks of a fake relationship now," said one.

But Styles and Kravitz are not letting it rain on their psychic parade.

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Meditation Strengthens Couple's Bond

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Despite 'fauxmance' rumors, Styles and Kravitz are reportedly continuing their wedding plans.
Source: MEGA

Despite 'fauxmance' rumors, Styles and Kravitz are reportedly continuing their wedding plans.

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"Meditating together is now a twice-a-day ritual," said an insider. "Harry is super devoted, to the point where he says he feels off if he misses even one day. Zoë is into it too, but Harry's helped her take her practice to another level. They laugh that it's the best aphrodisiac because after meditating together they always feel so close."

Sources said the twosome want their big day "to feel authentic and full of positive energy, so there'll be lots of little rituals, from blessing crystals to setting intentions, maybe even a guided meditation before they say their vows.

"They know some people will think it's all a bit out there – but they couldn't care less."

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