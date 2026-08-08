EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Sandringham Home Hit by Rat Infestation
Aug. 8 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has a new pack of lowlifes keeping him company as rodents are swarming the royal Sandringham estate where he's cooling his heels as police probe his dealings with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Royal Estate Overrun by Vermin
Rats, mice, moles and other vermin are reportedly running wild in Sandringham's gardens, and there is little former prince Andrew, 66, and bro King Charles can do about it since their animal-loving mom, the late Queen Elizabeth II, prohibited cats and poison to control pests in the area to avoid endangering wildlife.
Andrew's Legal Troubles Deepen as Insiders Fear He Could Turn Informant
The infestation comes as Andrew is investigated for suspected misconduct in public office and possible links to Epstein sex slaves, and sources say the ex-Duke of York, who has denied any wrongdoing, may turn rat fink and snitch on others if he believes there's a risk of getting tossed into prison.
A royal courtier told RadarOnline.com: "Birds of a feather seem to be flocking together."