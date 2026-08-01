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Home > News > Maren Morris

Maren Morris Reveals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Vows Gave Guests 'a Closer Look Into Their Love for Each Other'

image of Maren Morris / Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: mega

Maren Morris said Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's vows were both heartfelt and hilarious.

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Aug. 1 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

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Maren Morris said Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s heartfelt vows were one of the most unforgettable parts of their wedding, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The country singer shared that the couple balanced emotional declarations of love with plenty of laughter as they officially tied the knot.

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'A Closer Look Into Their Love'

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image of The country singer called witnessing the ceremony 'an honor.'
Source: mega

The country singer called witnessing the ceremony 'an honor.'

Morris, who attended Swift and Kelce's lavish wedding at New York City's Madison Square Garden, told People the couple's vows offered guests a rare glimpse into their relationship.

"It just felt like you really got a closer look into their love for each other and their sense of humor," Morris said of the emotional ceremony.

The singer admitted she felt lucky to witness the intimate moment alongside hundreds of other guests.

"Being one of 1,000 people that witnessed that, it was an honor," she said. "[The best part was] just celebrating their love for each other."

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'A Huge Dose of Hope for Love'

image of The singer said the wedding gave guests 'a huge dose of hope for love.'
Source: mega

The singer said the wedding gave guests 'a huge dose of hope for love.'

Beyond watching the couple exchange vows, Morris said the reception gave her the chance to reconnect with longtime friends and meet plenty of new faces.

"I feel like my neck hurt by the end of the night because I just kept turning my head around seeing people I never thought I'd see before in person," she said with a laugh.

Reflecting on the celebration, Morris said the wedding left guests feeling optimistic about romance.

"It's always an honor, and it's inspiring when you go to a wedding, and you feel this huge dose of hope for love. I think we all felt it that night for them," she said. "It was really fun."

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An Emotional Ceremony

image of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly each spoke their vows for about 20 minutes during the ceremony.
Source: mega

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly each spoke their vows for about 20 minutes during the ceremony.

The wedding featured several personal touches that reflected both stars' close-knit families and friendships.

Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as her Man of Honor, while Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, stood beside him as Best Man.

Family friend Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.

A source previously revealed the couple each delivered wedding vows lasting roughly 20 minutes before officially saying "I do."

Guests were also treated to performances from Paul McCartney, who sang The Beatles' classic I Want to Hold Your Hand, and Stevie Nicks.

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image of Both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture.
Source: mega

Both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture.

The ceremony drew an extensive guest list of celebrities, including Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Sabrina Carpenter, Bradley Cooper, and Dakota Johnson.

Swift and Kelce also made a fashion statement on their big day, wearing custom Christian Dior Haute Couture designed by Jonathan Anderson.

They completed their looks with custom Christian Louboutin shoes, while Swift accessorized with Cartier jewelry.

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