Maren Morris Reveals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Vows Gave Guests 'a Closer Look Into Their Love for Each Other'

Morris, who attended Swift and Kelce's lavish wedding at New York City's Madison Square Garden, told People the couple's vows offered guests a rare glimpse into their relationship.

"It just felt like you really got a closer look into their love for each other and their sense of humor," Morris said of the emotional ceremony.

The singer admitted she felt lucky to witness the intimate moment alongside hundreds of other guests.

"Being one of 1,000 people that witnessed that, it was an honor," she said. "[The best part was] just celebrating their love for each other."