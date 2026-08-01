EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'In Pieces' After Ex Sam Asghari Declares He Wants Children With Girlfriend
Aug. 1 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Britney Spears is said to be "in pieces" after ex-husband Sam Asghari spoke publicly about wanting children with his current girlfriend, casting a fresh spotlight on their past relationship.
As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, the singer, 44, separated from actor and model Asghari, 32, little over a year after their June 2022 wedding, with the divorce finalized in 2024.
Britney Spears Is 'Trying to Stay Strong'
Since then, Asghari has moved on with Brooke Irvine, 30, with whom he has been in a relationship for around two years.
Speaking recently, Asghari outlined his hopes for the future, including the possibility of starting a family, while maintaining a respectful tone about his past with Spears.
The comments have reportedly had an emotional impact on Spears, who has faced a series of personal challenges in recent months.
A source close to Spears claimed: "Hearing Sam talk about building a future and having children with someone else has been incredibly difficult for Britney."
Another insider added: "She is trying to stay strong, but it has reopened old wounds and left her feeling very fragile – in pieces, really.
"Britney always imagined a different ending to that chapter of her life, so this has hit her harder than she expected."
Sam Asghari's Plans For A Future Family
Asghari described Irvine in warm terms during a new interview, emphasizing their supportive relationship and shared plans.
He said: "She's amazing. She's super supportive, and we've been trying to enjoy the summer and try to go on vacation, and we're trying to figure out with the schedule where to go."
When asked about starting a family, he added: "I'm focused on my career now, but what I've learned is if I'm going to create a future in Hollywood, I'm going to have to put myself at risk and not my family and the people that are next to me... but, yeah, at some point, who doesn't want to have a family? I mean, everybody wants to have a family."
No Regrets Over Marriage
Despite the forward-looking tone, Asghari also reflected positively on his marriage to Spears, indicating he holds no regrets.
He said: "The past is the past, and we get to celebrate it, and we get to always reflect on it. You can't change the past. The things that happened happened. And like I said, I would never complain about one thing that changed my life for the better or for the worse."
He previously echoed similar sentiments in another interview, stating: "I always like to stay respectful of the past. I love to celebrate the past and, you know, what happens in your life in every chapter... it's nothing but love and nothing but experiences that you get to learn."
Plea For Britney Spears' Privacy
Earlier this year, Asghari addressed Spears' legal and health struggles following her arrest in Ventura, California, in March on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Responding to news Spears had entered treatment, he said: "I think it's great. I think anything that has anything to do with healing and great things… and as long as the person is in charge of that, it's all great."
He later confirmed he had not been in recent contact with Spears, saying simply: "Uh, no."
In the days after the incident, Asghari also urged restraint in coverage of Spears' personal life.
He said: "When it comes to people making mistakes, I understand that. I think that everyone deserves privacy. And I hope the press has learned from the past, that they give her the privacy that she needs."