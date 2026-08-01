EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'In Pieces' After Ex Sam Asghari Declares He Wants Children With Girlfriend

Britney Spears is said to be "in pieces" after ex-husband Sam Asghari spoke publicly about wanting children with his current girlfriend, casting a fresh spotlight on their past relationship.

Since then, Asghari has moved on with Brooke Irvine, 30, with whom he has been in a relationship for around two years.

Speaking recently, Asghari outlined his hopes for the future, including the possibility of starting a family, while maintaining a respectful tone about his past with Spears.

The comments have reportedly had an emotional impact on Spears, who has faced a series of personal challenges in recent months.

A source close to Spears claimed: "Hearing Sam talk about building a future and having children with someone else has been incredibly difficult for Britney."

Another insider added: "She is trying to stay strong, but it has reopened old wounds and left her feeling very fragile – in pieces, really.

"Britney always imagined a different ending to that chapter of her life, so this has hit her harder than she expected."