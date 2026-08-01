EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Preparing Shocking and Unprecedented Statement on the Aliens Among Us' Disclosure

UFO expert Mark Christopher Lee says the commander-in-chief – who has released thousands of top secret files already – is preparing a statement about extraterrestrial life.

President Donald Trump is set to give the American public a close encounter of an unprecedented kind by finally revealing definitive proof that aliens and UFOs do exist – and his historic speech is "written and ready," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The most recent release includes videos exposing a mysterious "eight-pointed object," spotted in Asia, a jellyfish-like UFO caught on camera above the Atlantic Ocean and another craft zigzagging across the Western U.S.

"People I have spoken with in Washington have told me that a speech on the topic has been prepared and is ready to go," said Lee, a filmmaker.

"Whether it happens tomorrow or in the coming days, it appears imminent."

Trump's bombshell announcement was apparently planned for the 79th anniversary of the July 1947 Roswell incident – when the U.S. military reportedly recovered the wreckage of a downed flying saucer in New Mexico – but those plans were scuttled by the recent NATO summit in Turkey.

Lee claims the speech will disclose contact with beings of "non-human origin," along with revelations about the Roswell recovery, the November 2004 U.S. Navy encounter with a Tic Tac-shaped aircraft off the coast of Southern California, and various other military sightings off America's East Coast in 2015.