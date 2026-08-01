EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Preparing Shocking and Unprecedented Statement on the Aliens Among Us' Disclosure
Aug. 1 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump is set to give the American public a close encounter of an unprecedented kind by finally revealing definitive proof that aliens and UFOs do exist – and his historic speech is "written and ready," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
UFO expert Mark Christopher Lee says the commander-in-chief – who has released thousands of top secret files already – is preparing a statement about extraterrestrial life.
Filmmaker Predicts Imminent UFO Disclosure
The most recent release includes videos exposing a mysterious "eight-pointed object," spotted in Asia, a jellyfish-like UFO caught on camera above the Atlantic Ocean and another craft zigzagging across the Western U.S.
"People I have spoken with in Washington have told me that a speech on the topic has been prepared and is ready to go," said Lee, a filmmaker.
"Whether it happens tomorrow or in the coming days, it appears imminent."
Trump's bombshell announcement was apparently planned for the 79th anniversary of the July 1947 Roswell incident – when the U.S. military reportedly recovered the wreckage of a downed flying saucer in New Mexico – but those plans were scuttled by the recent NATO summit in Turkey.
Lee claims the speech will disclose contact with beings of "non-human origin," along with revelations about the Roswell recovery, the November 2004 U.S. Navy encounter with a Tic Tac-shaped aircraft off the coast of Southern California, and various other military sightings off America's East Coast in 2015.
Trump Fuels UFO Speculation
What's more, Trump plans to expose the tantalizing results of top-secret forensic tests done on the beings recovered at crash sites, Lee said.
Since the beginning of the year, Trump's unparalleled transparency has stoked the passions of UFO fanatics by ordering federal agencies to release their ET files, insisting: "I think some of it's going to be very interesting to people."
UFO Disclosure Rumors Intensify
Intelligence expert Jeff Rovin told RadarOnline.com rumors about Trump's extraterrestrial announcement have been circulating for months – with excitement peaking in recent weeks.
"You will see an acknowledgement of extraterrestrial life because there needs to be time for religious and political institutions to process the revelations," said Rovin, insisting Trump will not walk to the podium with an alien.