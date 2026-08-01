Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Preparing Shocking and Unprecedented Statement on the Aliens Among Us' Disclosure

donald trump aliens among us disclosure
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is preparing a statement on the alleged 'Aliens Among Us' disclosure.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Donald Trump is set to give the American public a close encounter of an unprecedented kind by finally revealing definitive proof that aliens and UFOs do exist – and his historic speech is "written and ready," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

UFO expert Mark Christopher Lee says the commander-in-chief – who has released thousands of top secret files already – is preparing a statement about extraterrestrial life.

Article continues below advertisement

Filmmaker Predicts Imminent UFO Disclosure

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
UFO researcher Mark Christopher Lee claimed Donald Trump has a speech on extraterrestrial life ready to deliver.
Source: The Presidential Office of Ukraine via Capital Pictures / MEGA

UFO researcher Mark Christopher Lee claimed Donald Trump has a speech on extraterrestrial life ready to deliver.

Article continues below advertisement

The most recent release includes videos exposing a mysterious "eight-pointed object," spotted in Asia, a jellyfish-like UFO caught on camera above the Atlantic Ocean and another craft zigzagging across the Western U.S.

"People I have spoken with in Washington have told me that a speech on the topic has been prepared and is ready to go," said Lee, a filmmaker.

"Whether it happens tomorrow or in the coming days, it appears imminent."

Trump's bombshell announcement was apparently planned for the 79th anniversary of the July 1947 Roswell incident – when the U.S. military reportedly recovered the wreckage of a downed flying saucer in New Mexico – but those plans were scuttled by the recent NATO summit in Turkey.

Lee claims the speech will disclose contact with beings of "non-human origin," along with revelations about the Roswell recovery, the November 2004 U.S. Navy encounter with a Tic Tac-shaped aircraft off the coast of Southern California, and various other military sightings off America's East Coast in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Fuels UFO Speculation

Article continues below advertisement
Lee claimed Trump plans to reveal the results of forensic tests on beings allegedly recovered at crash sites.
Source: Mayer / MEGA

Lee claimed Trump plans to reveal the results of forensic tests on beings allegedly recovered at crash sites.

Article continues below advertisement

What's more, Trump plans to expose the tantalizing results of top-secret forensic tests done on the beings recovered at crash sites, Lee said.

Since the beginning of the year, Trump's unparalleled transparency has stoked the passions of UFO fanatics by ordering federal agencies to release their ET files, insisting: "I think some of it's going to be very interesting to people."

Article continues below advertisement

UFO Disclosure Rumors Intensify

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Sean Astin

EXCLUSIVE: Huge Hollywood A-Lister Reveals Low 'Lord of the Rings' Pay Forced House Sale

Photo of Tom Hanks, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hanks 'Fell Asleep During Taylor Swift and Kelce's Vows'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Intelligence expert Jeff Rovin said rumors of Trump's extraterrestrial announcement have circulated for months.
Source: CNP / MediaPunch / MEGA

Intelligence expert Jeff Rovin said rumors of Trump's extraterrestrial announcement have circulated for months.

Intelligence expert Jeff Rovin told RadarOnline.com rumors about Trump's extraterrestrial announcement have been circulating for months – with excitement peaking in recent weeks.

"You will see an acknowledgement of extraterrestrial life because there needs to be time for religious and political institutions to process the revelations," said Rovin, insisting Trump will not walk to the podium with an alien.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.