Jared Leto Accused of Following Bartender to Her Car After She Rejected His Alleged Advances as Other Women Come Forward With Claims Against the Actor
Aug. 1 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Jared Leto is facing a new allegation from a former bartender who claims the Oscar winner followed her to her car after she rejected his alleged advances, RadarOnline.com can reveal
Her account comes days after four other women accused the actor of inappropriate sexual conduct, allegations Leto has vehemently denied.
Bartender Claims Jared Leto Pursued Her After Concert
Gracelisa Akers, now 41, told Page Six she met the Dallas Buyers Club star in April 2011 while working behind the bar at The Orbit Room in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after his band, 30 Seconds to Mars, performed.
According to Akers, Leto noticed her during the evening and sent someone over to invite her to his dressing room.
"I can tell immediately, just from being around the industry, when men are trying to use their status symbol as a power play," she said.
Once backstage, Akers claimed it quickly became clear the actor was interested in more than conversation.
"When I got up there, he immediately beelined for me," she recalled. "I could tell that he was looking for a hookup, but that's not what I was offering."
She alleged Leto became irritated after she declined a drink because she had to drive home.
"He offered me a drink, and I said no," Akers said. "That was the first red flag — he seemed to be irritated, but I said, 'I have to drive home.'"
'Take No for an Answer'
Akers claimed Leto continued making physical advances despite her lack of interest.
"He was grabbing at me, playing with my hair, his hands were around my waist and on my hips, and he was trying to hold my hand," she alleged. "But it was very one-sided. I thought, 'Hey buddy, I'm not into you.'"
She added: "I thought, 'Take no for an answer dude, you're not getting laid tonight.'"
When she decided to leave, Akers alleged the encounter escalated.
"His hands were all over me, and he got more irritated," she claimed. "He was trying to pull me towards him, and he was so close I could smell his breath."
According to Akers, Leto then followed her outside.
"He followed me out and cornered me as I'm trying to get into my car," she alleged. "He said, 'You're never going to see me again, let's just f--- Denny's and go eat on the tour bus.' He told me, 'We don't need to do anything,' and had me positioned in a way that I couldn't move."
Although she said he was not violent, Akers recalled telling him: "No I am leaving, I feel uncomfortable," before getting into her car and driving away.
Texts and Alleged Selfie
After leaving, Akers claimed the messages continued.
"Then he bombarded me with all these texts, more and more texts, asking me to come back," she said, adding she also woke up to a message inviting her to breakfast the following morning.
She alleged Leto contacted her again two months later with what she described as a nearly nude mirror selfie.
"It was a selfie in the mirror. He had a towel over his waist, as if he had just showered, and it was just covering his junk," Akers claimed.
"The caption was just a room number, NYC, the name of a hotel, and the message, 'Hurry up, I'm waiting.'"
Akers said she responded: "I'm in Grand Rapids, Michigan. You sent this to the wrong Grace."
Looking back on the encounter, she said: "I know he didn't physically hurt me, but I think the unwillingness to take no for an answer shows a pattern of aggressive behavior and entitlement when he didn't get his way."
Jared Leto Denies All Allegations
Akers' account surfaced just days after four women accused Leto of sexual misconduct in a BBC documentary, alleging he made advances toward them — and, in some cases, had sexual relationships with them — while they were teenagers and he was in his 30s and 40s.
Leto has denied all of the allegations.
"I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life," the actor said in a statement. "These claims are absolutely and categorically false."