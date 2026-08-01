Jared Leto Accused of Following Bartender to Her Car After She Rejected His Alleged Advances as Other Women Come Forward With Claims Against the Actor

Gracelisa Akers, now 41, told Page Six she met the Dallas Buyers Club star in April 2011 while working behind the bar at The Orbit Room in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after his band, 30 Seconds to Mars, performed.

According to Akers, Leto noticed her during the evening and sent someone over to invite her to his dressing room.

"I can tell immediately, just from being around the industry, when men are trying to use their status symbol as a power play," she said.

Once backstage, Akers claimed it quickly became clear the actor was interested in more than conversation.

"When I got up there, he immediately beelined for me," she recalled. "I could tell that he was looking for a hookup, but that's not what I was offering."

She alleged Leto became irritated after she declined a drink because she had to drive home.

"He offered me a drink, and I said no," Akers said. "That was the first red flag — he seemed to be irritated, but I said, 'I have to drive home.'"