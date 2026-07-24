Donald Trump is facing extraordinary claims his administration enlisted television psychologist Dr Phil McGraw to assess secret UFO files before their public release – only for the broadcaster to conclude the material pointed to a longstanding government "cover-up" over unexplained aerial phenomena in the skies. RadarOnline.com can reveal McGraw, 75, said White House officials asked him to evaluate how Americans might respond if evidence suggested humanity was "somewhere different in the food chain" of the universe before sensitive documents on possible alien life were disclosed.

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Secret Files and Missing Truths

Source: MEGA The Trump administration asked Dr Phil McGraw to review UFO files.

The request allegedly came as the Trump administration prepared multiple releases of records gathered from agencies including the Pentagon, NASA and the CIA, covering decades of reported sightings, military encounters and unexplained incidents. Speaking about the alleged assignment, McGraw hit out: "How dare they do that – I don't think that's right and I think we deserve better." McGraw said his apparent review of UFO files convinced him officials had withheld crucial information and that career government figures had treated Trump like a temporary officeholder rather than fully briefing him. Sources close to the matter told us there are fears officials had restricted access to sensitive intelligence while publicly promoting transparency, fueling allegations the promised alien disclosures from Trump stopped short of revealing the full picture.

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McGraw Demands Answers

McGraw concluded government figures hid crucial aerial intelligence.

One insider added the prospect of releasing information about unidentified flying objects carried significant psychological and moral consequences, warning confirmation of extraordinary claims could trigger spiritual crises or encourage opportunists to exploit frightened members of the public through doomsday predictions and conspiracy theories. McGraw added: "I think (any alien disclosure) needs to be provided with context and I think that the American public is prepared to handle that. "I think we as a government need to be prepared to help those that have a difficult time with it." McGraw, who has publicly supported Trump and serves on the administration's religious liberty committee, said his apparent involvement in the alien probe reflected his independence in the matter rather than any attempt to shape his conclusions. "They're not scripting me – they're not telling me what to say and not say," he insisted.

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'It's Nothing New.'

Source: @donald.r.schmitt/FACEBOOK Donald R. Schmitt accused officials of dangling carrots to the public.

Under Trump, four batches of UFO-related material have been released. The records include reports ranging from alleged sightings involving Apollo astronauts on the Moon to a 2025 military sensor detecting an "area of contrast resembling a six-pointed star" over the Yellow Sea near China. The latest disclosures also describe investigations into claims about 100 unidentified objects buzzed US Navy vessels operating off Virginia, with specialists at the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office continuing to examine the incidents. Researchers who have long campaigned for full disclosure argued the releases still fall short. Donald R. Schmitt, an investigator at Roswell's International UFO Museum and Research Center, said: "It's nothing new." He added: "It's the same game that they have played all these years. Once again, we're getting the carrot dangled in front of us."

Public Fear vs Complete Transparency

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Source: MEGA McGraw argued that Americans could handle full disclosure with support.