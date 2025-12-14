EXCLUSIVE: Inside Reba McEntire's Dollywood Wedding With Rex Linn – Country Singer Insists Best Pal Dolly Parton Must Be 'Front and Center' or She'll 'Raise Merry Hell'

"On the one hand it really appeals to her to go all out, but another part of her prefers the idea of an intimate affair, possibly in the backyard at her estate in Nashville, which will negate the need for all the bells and whistles," shared the source.

But whatever she decides, "there's no way Reba could go ahead and tie the knot without Dolly being front and center – she'd raise merry hell otherwise," a source said.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, McEntire and Parton, 79, have a sisterly bond that dates back almost 50 years and the 9 to 5 superstar is keen to be involved in her pal's special day.

So she'd be more than happy to allow the bride and groom free rein at Dollywood, her sprawling 160-acre theme park, water park and resort complex in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.