EXCLUSIVE: Inside Reba McEntire's Dollywood Wedding With Rex Linn – Country Singer Insists Best Pal Dolly Parton Must Be 'Front and Center' or She'll 'Raise Merry Hell'

Inside Reba McEntire's Dollywood Wedding With Rex Linn – Country Singer Insists Best Pal Dolly Parton Must Be 'Front and Center' or She'll 'Raise Merry Hell'

Reba McEntire can't wait to tie the knot with fiancé Rex Linn, and the country queen is eyeing Dolly Parton's theme park as the venue.
Dec. 14 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Head-over-heels, Reba McEntire can't wait to tie the knot with fiancé Rex Linn, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's eyeing BFF Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park as the perfect venue.

The bride-to-be, 70, and her beau, 69, who co-starred on the NBC sitcom Happy's Place, recently revealed their engagement at the Emmys in September after a five-year courtship.

First-time groom Linn actually popped the question last Christmas Eve in Leiper's Fork, Tennessee.

Engagement Delayed Amid California Chaos

Dolly Parton's Dollywood is 'Reba McEntire's top pick as she weighs options for her upcoming wedding.'
But he and the Does He Love You songbird held off on announcing the engagement because it seemed tone-deaf to share their happy news last January while the wildfires in Southern California were raging.

Though she's considering a fairy-tale wedding at Dollywood, the Grammy Award-winning artist, who's making her third trip down the aisle, is undecided about the kind of celebration she wants.

Dolly’s Blessing Required to Wed

Parton is said to be ready to play a central role in McEntire's celebration, whether it's lavish or intimate.
"On the one hand it really appeals to her to go all out, but another part of her prefers the idea of an intimate affair, possibly in the backyard at her estate in Nashville, which will negate the need for all the bells and whistles," shared the source.

But whatever she decides, "there's no way Reba could go ahead and tie the knot without Dolly being front and center – she'd raise merry hell otherwise," a source said.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, McEntire and Parton, 79, have a sisterly bond that dates back almost 50 years and the 9 to 5 superstar is keen to be involved in her pal's special day.

So she'd be more than happy to allow the bride and groom free rein at Dollywood, her sprawling 160-acre theme park, water park and resort complex in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Holiday Wedding Plans Speed Ahead

Insiders said McEntire is considering a holiday wedding while Rex Linn leaves the planning entirely in her hands.
In either case, the source said McEntire's eyeing having the wedding over the holidays – even though that's only weeks away.

"Their closest Southern friends are likely to be home so it makes perfect sense," said the source.

"All the prenup paperwork can be handled fairly quickly, so that won't be an issue," the source added.

"Rex isn't fussy. He's letting Reba get on with it and saying whatever she decides is just fine with him."

