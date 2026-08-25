Dolly Parton's Funeral Plans Revealed: Legendary Country Singer's to Be Put to Rest in 'Small' Service After Her Death at 80

According to a statement from her team, Parton's immediate family will have "a small, private service." However, the singer's family and friends have been "encouraged to pay tribute to Dolly on social media" by tagging her in posts or by leaving a message on her website.

Instead of flowers, Parton’s family has also asked for donations to be made to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. According to its website, "Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children from birth to age five, through funding shared by Dolly Parton and local community partners in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and Republic of Ireland."

Parton, who launched the organization in 1995, had said of the library, "The seeds of these dreams are often found in books, and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world."

In his announcement, Seaver, who worked as his aunt's head of security for over 20 years, noted, "... I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it til now."