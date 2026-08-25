Trump Pays Emotional Tribute to Dolly Parton After Her Death at 80 as Prez Orders U.S. Flags Lowered: 'There Will Never Be Anyone Like Her'

While Trump and Parton were never photographed together, the president was a massive fan of the 9 to 5 star.

He tried to bestow the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, on Parton twice during his first term in office, but the legendary entertainer and generous philanthropist turned down the offer, not for political reasons.

"I couldn't accept it because my husband was ill, and then they asked me again about it, and I wouldn't travel because of the COVID," Parton revealed during a February 2021 appearance on NBC's Today. Her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, ultimately passed away in March 2025 at age 82.

The Islands in the Stream singer was then approached by Joe Biden's administration, but felt that accepting the Medal of Freedom under a new president after turning down Trump would have looked bad.

"Now I feel like if I take it, I'll be doing politics, so I'm not sure," Parton explained.