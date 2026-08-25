Trump Pays Emotional Tribute to Dolly Parton After Her Death at 80 as Prez Orders U.S. Flags Lowered: 'There Will Never Be Anyone Like Her'
Aug. 25 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
Donald Trump took to Truth Social just minutes after Dolly Parton's family announced her death at age 80, paying tribute to the beloved country music icon and ordering flags across the nation to be flown at half-staff in her honor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 80-year-old president called Parton's passing a "true loss for millions of people" after the Jolene singer's nephew broke the news of his aunt's death in a video posted on Tuesday, August 25.
Donald Trump Orders American Flags Fly at Half Staff
"Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away. This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will," Trump began his post.
"In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one-week period beginning tonight at 6:00 P.M.," he continued about the rare tribute used to mourn government officials, military members, first responders, and prominent public figures, as well as marking national tragedies.
"Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you. President DONALD J. TRUMP," he concluded.
Donald Trump Twice Offered Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom
While Trump and Parton were never photographed together, the president was a massive fan of the 9 to 5 star.
He tried to bestow the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, on Parton twice during his first term in office, but the legendary entertainer and generous philanthropist turned down the offer, not for political reasons.
"I couldn't accept it because my husband was ill, and then they asked me again about it, and I wouldn't travel because of the COVID," Parton revealed during a February 2021 appearance on NBC's Today. Her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, ultimately passed away in March 2025 at age 82.
The Islands in the Stream singer was then approached by Joe Biden's administration, but felt that accepting the Medal of Freedom under a new president after turning down Trump would have looked bad.
"Now I feel like if I take it, I'll be doing politics, so I'm not sure," Parton explained.
Dolly Parton Lived a Remarkable Life as an Entertainer and Philanthropist
The always humble Tennessee native shared about her three offers for the Medal of Freedom, "But I don't work for those awards. It'd be nice, but I'm not sure that I even deserve it. But it's a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it."
Parton gave hundreds of millions to charity in her lifetime and donated more than 270 million free books to children worldwide through her Dollywood Foundation.
The singer was a chart-topping powerhouse throughout her legendary career, racking up a staggering 25 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, the most ever by a female artist. She also scored two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and was awarded 11 Grammys.
Dolly Parton 'Finally Deserves to be Comfortable and Have Some Rest'
Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, broke the news about his aunt's death in a video posted to her social media channels.
In a sweet recollection, he revealed, "Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life of wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest."
The Here You Come Again songstress admitted in an interview published just four days before her passing that she had recently been having "hard times with my health." However, she pledged, "Even though I’m still healin', I’m still workin'."