Dolly Parton's Crippling Health 'Nightmare' Sparked by Husband's Death: Pals Reveals Country Icon, 80, Was 'Not Eating Right' and Let Well-Being 'Slip' Following Carl Dean's Passing

The Jolene star, who recently postponed her Las Vegas residency, gave a health update to her fans last week via social media, revealing it will be some time before she's "stage-performance level because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit swimmy-headed, as my grandma used to say."

But pals of the singer believe Parton is putting on a brave face through her health ordeal and believe the loss of her husband — whom she met in 1964 when she was just 18 — has impacted her more than she's letting on.

The insider told Daily Mail: "The life she lives now without him is crippled in comparison. To know that she will never be the same absolutely has affected her deeply."

"Emotionally, personally, physically, it all has taken a toll. This loss will and has forever changed her and is a main reason that she has had health issues as of late."