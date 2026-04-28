EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Reins in Jane Fonda — Country Icon Weighs In on Pal's Fiery Feud With Barbra Streisand

Now sources said the 80-year-old country queen – who starred in the 1980 laugh-fest 9 to 5 with Fonda and Lily Tomlin – hopes to keep Fonda from a full-blown breakdown.

"Even on a good day, Jane can be cranky and combative. She likes to serve up her opinions to anybody in her orbit. That's just who she is and who she's always been," said a source. "I don't think Jane's longtime friendship with Lily Tomlin is any help because they just egg each other on with their over-the-top attitudes.

Parton is one of the few people who can actually mitigate some of the vitriol and calm both of them down, especially Fonda, who doesn't really have anything good to say about anybody, ever."