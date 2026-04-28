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EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Reins in Jane Fonda — Country Icon Weighs In on Pal's Fiery Feud With Barbra Streisand

Dolly Parton has weighed in as Jane Fonda's feud with Barbra Streisand escalates.
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton has weighed in as Jane Fonda's feud with Barbra Streisand escalates.

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April 28 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Ailing Dolly Parton has stepped in to settle down her prickly pal Jane Fonda amid her feud with Barbra Streisand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As readers know, 88-year-old Fonda poked Streisand, 83, over her Academy Awards tribute to the late Robert Redford – saying she made four movies with him while Streisand filmed only the weepie The Way We Were.

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Dolly Steps In to Calm Fonda

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Dolly Parton steps in to calm Jane Fonda as tensions rise with Barbra Streisand over remarks about Robert Redford.
Source: Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Dolly Parton steps in to calm Jane Fonda as tensions rise with Barbra Streisand over remarks about Robert Redford.

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Now sources said the 80-year-old country queen – who starred in the 1980 laugh-fest 9 to 5 with Fonda and Lily Tomlin – hopes to keep Fonda from a full-blown breakdown.

"Even on a good day, Jane can be cranky and combative. She likes to serve up her opinions to anybody in her orbit. That's just who she is and who she's always been," said a source. "I don't think Jane's longtime friendship with Lily Tomlin is any help because they just egg each other on with their over-the-top attitudes.

Parton is one of the few people who can actually mitigate some of the vitriol and calm both of them down, especially Fonda, who doesn't really have anything good to say about anybody, ever."

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Different Worlds, Decades-Long Friendship Endures

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Sources said Lily Tomlin's close bond with Fonda fuels her outspoken streak, while Parton works to ease tensions.
Source: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA

Sources said Lily Tomlin's close bond with Fonda fuels her outspoken streak, while Parton works to ease tensions.

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While Fonda grew up in Hollywood and has been a political activist since the Vietnam War, Parton – who's paused performing while dealing with health issues – comes from a "different universe," said the source.

"Dolly is still connected to her very humble beginnings in Tennessee. Besides that, she always preaches peace over conflict," noted the source.

"It's amazing that she and Jane have stayed friends for nearly half a century, but they have. Even amid Dolly's health challenges, she can talk Jane down from her ego trips and fight-picking."

Fonda's rep insisted there's no feud with Streisand.

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Source: Duggan / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Despite health struggles, Parton is said to guide Fonda toward peace, reflecting her Tennessee roots and long friendship.

"Dolly understands that all this stuff is part of what made Jane famous, but she has enough good sense to never pour gasoline on a raging fire when it comes to dealing with Jane.

"They're both part of a Hollywood generation that's gradually leaving the stage, and Dolly is an advocate for going through that process as gracefully as possible.

"Sometimes you wish Jane would just take her old friend's advice to heart and not cause herself more problems than she needs to."

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