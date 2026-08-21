Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito Neighbors Rejoice Over Sussexes Move Back to U.K. — 'Good Riddance'
Aug. 21 2026, Published 8:17 a.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito neighbors are rejoicing over their move to the U.K., according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Sussexes’ shock decision to quit the U.S. has sparked quiet relief in the Californian community, with many locals looking forward to a little peace and quiet now the spotlight on the region is set to ease.
'Couldn't Be More Thrilled'
One resident told PageSix: "When we first heard Harry and Meghan were moving to Montecito, there were definitely some concerns.
"There had already been so much negative press and attention surrounding them and the royal family, and I think people worried about what kind of spotlight that could bring to such a quiet community."
The resident noted they "couldn't be more thrilled" now the Sussexes are heading across the pond, adding: "Montecito is a very private, peaceful place, and I think a lot of people here will be happy to see things go back to being a little quieter."
While Montecito is home to plenty of other high-profile residents, including Oprah Winfrey and Rob Lowe, the local said Harry and Meghan brought an unusual level of press and media attention to the normally quiet community.
'The Town Is Exhausted By Them'
Meanwhile, another neighbor was more blunt in their appraisal of the Sussexes, saying: "Good riddance."
The insider claims many people are "happy" to see the Sussexes go, as the couple are allegedly "always asking for grandiose favors" from their friends and acquaintances "because of their titles," and "never giving anything back" to them or "the actual Montecito community."
They added: "The town is exhausted by them, the entitlement and the never ending drama."
According to the source, some locals have even taken to referring to the pair as the "Grift and Griftess of Sussex."
Harry's 'First Big Win' Over Meghan
RadarOnline.com told how Harry and Meghan would be returning to the U.K. after six years in the U.S. and have already enrolled their two children into British schools.
The move has been cited as Harry’s "first big win” over Meghan, with sources exclusively telling us the "homesick" Duke has finally prevailed in a years-long debate about bringing their family back to his birthplace.
A source claimed: "Harry has wanted a proper return to Britain for years, but until now Meghan has been much more comfortable keeping their family life centered in California.
"She has generally been the stronger voice when major decisions about their post-royal future have been made and basically 'worn the trousers' in their relationship, so people around them are viewing this as one of those rare occasions when Harry has pushed hard for what he wanted and ultimately won the argument over Meghan."
The insider added: "For Harry, this is enormous – it is basically his first big 'win' over Meghan when it comes to big decisions about their marriage and family.
"He has missed Britain, wanted Archie and Lilibet to experience the country where he grew up, and increasingly wanted more time with his father.
"Meghan has agreed to make that happen even though Britain has been an extremely difficult place for her personally. Harry finally got the outcome he has been seeking for years."