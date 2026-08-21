Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito Neighbors Rejoice Over Sussexes Move Back to U.K. — 'Good Riddance'

One resident told PageSix: "When we first heard Harry and Meghan were moving to Montecito, there were definitely some concerns.

"There had already been so much negative press and attention surrounding them and the royal family, and I think people worried about what kind of spotlight that could bring to such a quiet community."

The resident noted they "couldn't be more thrilled" now the Sussexes are heading across the pond, adding: "Montecito is a very private, peaceful place, and I think a lot of people here will be happy to see things go back to being a little quieter."

While Montecito is home to plenty of other high-profile residents, including Oprah Winfrey and Rob Lowe, the local said Harry and Meghan brought an unusual level of press and media attention to the normally quiet community.