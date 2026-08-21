EXCLUSIVE: 'Exorcist' Star Linda Blair's Home Raided in Probe of Kennel Housing 100-Plus Dogs

"Our priority is the safety and well-being of both the animals on the property and the people who may be working or residing here," the statement continued.

Blair, an avowed animal lover who's run a dog rescue operation since 1997, reportedly had a permit that allowed 100 dogs, but authorities found 250-plus pooches roaming the property.

None of the canines were removed by authorities and Blair was not accused of committing any crimes.

Animal Care and Control agents said the facility's permits expired in 2023, and it alleged that multiple attempts to contact Blair beforehand had gone unanswered.

In a video posted on Instagram, she said the raid was due to a bureaucratic mix-up caused by lapsed permits and missed notifications.