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EXCLUSIVE: 'Exorcist' Star Linda Blair's Home Raided in Probe of Kennel Housing 100-Plus Dogs

Linda Blair's 'head is spinning' after her home was raided in a probe of a kennel housing 100-plus dogs.
Source: MEGA

Linda Blair's 'head is spinning' after her home was raided in a probe of a kennel housing 100-plus dogs.

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Aug. 21 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Actress Linda Blair's suspected animal house of horrors was raided by California authorities after it was reported the property was overrun with more than 100 dogs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Seventy-plus law-enforcement personnel descended on the 67-year-old Exorcist star's home to evaluate the "care, safety conditions, and overall welfare of the dogs housed on the property," the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control said in a statement.

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Blair Blames Raid on Mix-Up

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Linda Blair's property was raided after authorities found more than 250 dogs despite a permit reportedly allowing 100.
Source: MEGA

Linda Blair's property was raided after authorities found more than 250 dogs despite a permit reportedly allowing 100.

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"Our priority is the safety and well-being of both the animals on the property and the people who may be working or residing here," the statement continued.

Blair, an avowed animal lover who's run a dog rescue operation since 1997, reportedly had a permit that allowed 100 dogs, but authorities found 250-plus pooches roaming the property.

None of the canines were removed by authorities and Blair was not accused of committing any crimes.

Animal Care and Control agents said the facility's permits expired in 2023, and it alleged that multiple attempts to contact Blair beforehand had gone unanswered.

In a video posted on Instagram, she said the raid was due to a bureaucratic mix-up caused by lapsed permits and missed notifications.

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Blair Insists Animals Are Fine

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Los Angeles County officials said the raid evaluated the care, safety and welfare of dogs housed on Blair's property.
Source: MEGA

Los Angeles County officials said the raid evaluated the care, safety and welfare of dogs housed on Blair's property.

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"I just wanted to check in because today we got a really big surprise visit," she said. She confirmed she and the animals were both fine despite the 105° heat.

"With as busy as we all are in animal rescue and saving lives from the hot deserts and abandoned animals and shelters, everyone's emails and social media are overloaded," she insisted in the post. "Turns out we just have some paperwork to do and some diagrams but as everybody knows, I'm looking to move so I can be more educational and help more animals."

She ended by encouraging followers to "support animal rescue 'cause we're all fighting to save lives."

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Blair Details Her Dog Rescue

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The Linda Blair Worldheart Foundation rescues dogs, spays or neuters them and finds people to adopt them.
Source: MEGA

The Linda Blair Worldheart Foundation rescues dogs, spays or neuters them and finds people to adopt them.

Her organization, the Linda Blair Worldheart Foundation, rescues dogs, spays or neuters them, then finds people to adopt them.

She reported in another Instagram post she recently rescued around 22 doggies, including German Shepherd and pitbull puppies, "from an isolated area in the desert [that were] being killed by coyotes and rattlesnakes and scorpions."

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