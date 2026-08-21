EXCLUSIVE: 'Mickey Mouse Club' Reboot 'Puts Child Stars' Mental Health First'
Aug. 21 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
As Disney+ revives The Mickey Mouse Club, RadarOnline.com can reveal the reboot will prioritize the mental health of the young teenage cast after decades of painful lessons from former franchise child stars gone off the rails, like Britney Spears.
Insiders said discovering the next global sensation is still the main goal, but the support system behind the scenes has been dramatically expanded.
Industry Takes New Steps to Protect Stars From Fame’s Toll
"Mental health professionals, family resources and stricter safeguards are all part of the plan," an insider said. "No one wants history repeating itself."
Sources said the unofficial "Britney Clause" reflects the industry's growing recognition that fame can come at a devastating cost.
"Talent may build a franchise, but healthy children have to come first," another source told RadarOnline.com.
'Mickey Mouse Club' History
As fans may know, Spears got her start on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club at just 11 years old, appearing on the Disney Channel series from 1993 to 1994.
The future pop princess starred alongside a handful of now-famous superstars who eventually went on to dominate the film and music industry, including Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling.