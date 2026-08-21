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EXCLUSIVE: Pink 'Backs Daughter Willow's Broadway Dream Despite Her Own Reluctance'

Pink reportedly backs daughter Willow's Broadway dream despite her own reluctance about the career path.
Source: MEGA

Pink reportedly backs daughter Willow's Broadway dream despite her own reluctance about the career path.

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Aug. 21 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Pink is getting Broadway attention after hosting this year's Tony Awards – but insiders told RadarOnline.com every offer is met with a nonnegotiable condition: If producers want Pink, they also need a role for her talented teen daughter, Willow Sage Hart.

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Pink is reportedly considering Broadway offers only if daughter Willow Sage Hart is also given a role.
Source: MEGA

Pink is reportedly considering Broadway offers only if daughter Willow Sage Hart is also given a role.

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The Grammy winner has been fielding stage offers since relocating her family to New York City to support her daughter's Broadway aspirations, but she's not interested in a solo stint and dreams of sharing the spotlight with her 15-year-old, sources said.

"Pink loves Broadway, but she has no desire to do it without Willow," one insider told RadarOnline.com.

Another source added: "Watching Willow chase her own dreams is what excites Pink now."

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Willow Sage Hart's Broadway ambitions are said to be a major focus for Pink after the family relocated to New York City.
Source: MEGA

Willow Sage Hart's Broadway ambitions are said to be a major focus for Pink after the family relocated to New York City.

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Before Pink's daughter turned 15 years old on June 2, the pop singer got emotional reflecting back on becoming a mother.

In an interview with E! News, she said: "Honestly, I was terrified to be a mother."

She added how she told her daughter after she became a mother, she learned "what love is."

As for raising a teenager with husband, Carey Hart, she said: "It makes me very emotional."

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