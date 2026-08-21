EXCLUSIVE: Pink 'Backs Daughter Willow's Broadway Dream Despite Her Own Reluctance'

The Grammy winner has been fielding stage offers since relocating her family to New York City to support her daughter's Broadway aspirations, but she's not interested in a solo stint and dreams of sharing the spotlight with her 15-year-old, sources said.

"Pink loves Broadway, but she has no desire to do it without Willow," one insider told RadarOnline.com.

Another source added: "Watching Willow chase her own dreams is what excites Pink now."