EXCLUSIVE: Pink 'Backs Daughter Willow's Broadway Dream Despite Her Own Reluctance'
Aug. 21 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Pink is getting Broadway attention after hosting this year's Tony Awards – but insiders told RadarOnline.com every offer is met with a nonnegotiable condition: If producers want Pink, they also need a role for her talented teen daughter, Willow Sage Hart.
The Grammy winner has been fielding stage offers since relocating her family to New York City to support her daughter's Broadway aspirations, but she's not interested in a solo stint and dreams of sharing the spotlight with her 15-year-old, sources said.
"Pink loves Broadway, but she has no desire to do it without Willow," one insider told RadarOnline.com.
Another source added: "Watching Willow chase her own dreams is what excites Pink now."
Emotional Mom Moments
Before Pink's daughter turned 15 years old on June 2, the pop singer got emotional reflecting back on becoming a mother.
In an interview with E! News, she said: "Honestly, I was terrified to be a mother."
She added how she told her daughter after she became a mother, she learned "what love is."
As for raising a teenager with husband, Carey Hart, she said: "It makes me very emotional."