EXCLUSIVE: 'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson Says Bodycam Saved Him From Jail After Street Brawl

The muscle-bound star was riding his motorcycle in Brentwood, Tenn., in March with his kids nearby when he was confronted by a local identified in reports as Ronnie Taylor.

Sources said Taylor claimed he and the actor had words over his speed and that Ritcherson – who insisted his "exceptionally loud" bike was "hardly moving" before the dust-up – "kicked the c--- out" of him.

Harrowing footage from another neighbor shows Ritcherson pummeling Taylor – but the former model said he only jumped into action to protect himself and his children. He also alleged Taylor reeked of booze.

Ritcherson recalled: "He starts coming at me pretty aggressively, I push him down. He was huge, the same size as me. ...And he was heated, so he stepped into my grill and I pushed him back."