Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Celebrity News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson Says Bodycam Saved Him From Jail After Street Brawl

'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson says bodycam footage saved him from jail after a street brawl.
Source: MEGA

'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson says bodycam footage saved him from jail after a street brawl.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 21 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Reacher's hulking hero Alan Ritchson said God saved him from getting tossed in jail for brawling with a neighbor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's Armchair Expert podcast, Ritchson, 43, shared he had a "premonition" he should wear his body camera on the day of the clash, which he calls the "scariest thing" he's "ever been through."

Article continues below advertisement

Motorcycle Dispute Turns Into Brawl

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Alan Ritchson said neighbor Ronnie Taylor confronted him while he was riding his motorcycle in Tennessee.
Source: MEGA

Alan Ritchson said neighbor Ronnie Taylor confronted him while he was riding his motorcycle in Tennessee.

Article continues below advertisement

The muscle-bound star was riding his motorcycle in Brentwood, Tenn., in March with his kids nearby when he was confronted by a local identified in reports as Ronnie Taylor.

Sources said Taylor claimed he and the actor had words over his speed and that Ritcherson – who insisted his "exceptionally loud" bike was "hardly moving" before the dust-up – "kicked the c--- out" of him.

Harrowing footage from another neighbor shows Ritcherson pummeling Taylor – but the former model said he only jumped into action to protect himself and his children. He also alleged Taylor reeked of booze.

Ritcherson recalled: "He starts coming at me pretty aggressively, I push him down. He was huge, the same size as me. ...And he was heated, so he stepped into my grill and I pushed him back."

Article continues below advertisement

Bodycam Footage Backs Self-Defense Claim

Article continues below advertisement
Police reported Taylor had facial injuries and a strong odor of alcohol following the altercation with Ritchson.
Source: MEGA

Police reported Taylor had facial injuries and a strong odor of alcohol following the altercation with Ritchson.

Article continues below advertisement

Police later arrived, and in an incident report, one officer noted "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from" Taylor, who had "a large, bleeding, red, inflamed bump on the left side of his head above his eyebrow" and "injuries consistent with being punched in the face."

But Richton said his personal bodycam helped save his skin as it helped authorities determine he acted in self-defense.

The devout Christian shared he dug out the camera that day and put it on after getting a hunch that was a good idea.

Article continues below advertisement

Ritchson Credits God for Bodycam

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Danny Masterson claims his religious rights were violated during his r--- trial amid his legal battle.

EXCLUSIVE: Danny Masterson Claims Religious Rights Were Violated in Assault Trial

Jennifer Lawrence and Steven Spielberg are among those hit in a huge celebrity data hack exposing private information.

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence and Steven Spielberg Hit in Huge Celebrity Data Hack

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Ritchson told Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast he believed God prompted him to wear his body camera.
Source: MEGA

Ritchson told Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast he believed God prompted him to wear his body camera.

He confided: "If anything makes you go, 'Maybe God is real,' it's [that]. The cops came to arrest me that day and only had [a tape from a neighbor] to go off of.

"Like, thank God. It was a gift from God. I think that I had that premonition or that intuition that I put it on. [My video] changed the course of my life forever."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.