EXCLUSIVE: 'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson Says Bodycam Saved Him From Jail After Street Brawl
Aug. 21 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Reacher's hulking hero Alan Ritchson said God saved him from getting tossed in jail for brawling with a neighbor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During an appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's Armchair Expert podcast, Ritchson, 43, shared he had a "premonition" he should wear his body camera on the day of the clash, which he calls the "scariest thing" he's "ever been through."
Motorcycle Dispute Turns Into Brawl
The muscle-bound star was riding his motorcycle in Brentwood, Tenn., in March with his kids nearby when he was confronted by a local identified in reports as Ronnie Taylor.
Sources said Taylor claimed he and the actor had words over his speed and that Ritcherson – who insisted his "exceptionally loud" bike was "hardly moving" before the dust-up – "kicked the c--- out" of him.
Harrowing footage from another neighbor shows Ritcherson pummeling Taylor – but the former model said he only jumped into action to protect himself and his children. He also alleged Taylor reeked of booze.
Ritcherson recalled: "He starts coming at me pretty aggressively, I push him down. He was huge, the same size as me. ...And he was heated, so he stepped into my grill and I pushed him back."
Bodycam Footage Backs Self-Defense Claim
Police later arrived, and in an incident report, one officer noted "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from" Taylor, who had "a large, bleeding, red, inflamed bump on the left side of his head above his eyebrow" and "injuries consistent with being punched in the face."
But Richton said his personal bodycam helped save his skin as it helped authorities determine he acted in self-defense.
The devout Christian shared he dug out the camera that day and put it on after getting a hunch that was a good idea.
Ritchson Credits God for Bodycam
He confided: "If anything makes you go, 'Maybe God is real,' it's [that]. The cops came to arrest me that day and only had [a tape from a neighbor] to go off of.
"Like, thank God. It was a gift from God. I think that I had that premonition or that intuition that I put it on. [My video] changed the course of my life forever."