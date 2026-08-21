EXCLUSIVE: Danny Masterson Claims Religious Rights Were Violated in Assault Trial

All three of the disgraced TV star's accusers were members of the controversial Church of Scientology.

Masterson has asked the court of appeals to overturn his 2023 conviction.

According to a report in journalist Tony Ortega's The Underground Bunker Substack, Masterson's attorney Cliff Gardner submitted a 26-page filing related to the convict's appeal that argues the actor's religious rights were violated during court proceedings.

Gardner wrote: "The judge announced that she would personally interpret a portion of Scientology scripture herself."

By doing so, Gardner maintained: "The trial court's decision to interpret scripture on its own, to reject the Church's own interpretation and adopt the prosecution's version of scripture, and to permit the prosecution to present evidence that its partisan version was correct violated the First Amendment."