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EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence and Steven Spielberg Hit in Huge Celebrity Data Hack

Jennifer Lawrence and Steven Spielberg are among those hit in a huge celebrity data hack exposing private information.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence and Steven Spielberg are among those hit in a huge celebrity data hack exposing private information.

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Aug. 21 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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A-listers are quaking in their designer boots after a massive hacking incident at the Tribeca Festival exposed sensitive personal information, making Hollywood's biggest stars prime targets for identity thieves, phishing schemes and other money-draining cyber scams.

"Some of the biggest names in the movie business are worried sick their most closely guarded secrets will come out," a top Hollywood insider told RadarOnline.com.

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Stars’ Private Information Exposed Online

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Jennifer Lawrence and Steven Spielberg are among the stars whose information was exposed in the Tribeca Festival breach.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence and Steven Spielberg are among the stars whose information was exposed in the Tribeca Festival breach.

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The embarrassing breach – which exposed 666,396 confidential files generated between 2019 and 2026 by the high-profile New York City film festival – was uncovered by so-called "white hat hacker" Jeremiah Fowler during a routine search for unsecured databases, a common hunting ground for cybercriminals looking to exploit sensitive information.

The gaggle of exposed celebs includes festival cofounder Robert De Niro, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Douglas, Steven Spielberg, Morgan Freeman, Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke, Francis Ford Coppola, Neil Patrick Harris, Naomi Watts, Hilary Duff, Don Cheadle, Debra Messing and Steven Tyler, among many other big names.

Brett Johnson, a self-described former cybercriminal turned "good guy," warned even after an exposed database is secured, there's no way to know whether criminals copied the information while it was publicly accessible.

"The information was out there, and we don't know who else accessed it," he told RadarOnline.com.

"Everyone who's mentioned in that database had contact information or other details exposed, and that makes the person less safe. That's a fact."

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Tribeca Scrambles After Data Exposure

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Tribeca Enterprises said it was 'actively investigating this issue' after the exposed database was discovered.
Source: MIKA BAUMEISTER/UNSPLASH

Tribeca Enterprises said it was 'actively investigating this issue' after the exposed database was discovered.

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After being notified of the exposed database, Tribeca Enterprises said it was "actively investigating this issue" and that "all information was removed promptly upon discovery."

RadarOnline.com was one of the first media outlets in America to reveal the nightmarish 2014 cyberattack at Sony Pictures by the North Korean group Guardians of Peace, exposing celebs' s-- secrets, hidden feuds and hush-hush medical information.

The sensitive in-house emails spilled personal details – often embarrassing – about 100 celebs, including Tom Cruise, Mel Gibson, Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Aniston and Cameron Diaz.

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Angelina Jolie and Debra Messing were previously caught up in the infamous 2014 Sony Pictures hack.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Debra Messing were previously caught up in the infamous 2014 Sony Pictures hack.

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In a cruel twist, Debra Messing was also ensnared in the infamous 2014 Sony hack, along with Jolie, who reportedly melted down after leaked emails revealed studio bosses trashing the Girl, Interrupted Oscar winner, with one exec branding her a "minimally talented spoiled brat."

Jolie later shrugged off the leaked insults, saying, "I didn't read any of them. Someone told me," before adding: "Personal attacks on me? I think I'm just so used to it."

"No one is safe in Hollywood anymore because, in a matter of seconds, personal information, email addresses and cell phone numbers can be stolen," said a second Hollywood source. "Angelina and Debra Messing must be spiraling. They probably thought everything was behind them after the 2014 Sony hack, but this latest breach proves they're vulnerable all over again."

Fowler, who detailed his findings in a July 25 exposé, said he uncovered "potentially sensitive information, including email addresses, phone numbers, IP addresses and hashed passwords."

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Lior Prosor warned AI could make scams targeting celebrities, assistants and families more frequent and harder to detect.
Source: JULIO LOPEZ/UNSPLASH

Lior Prosor warned AI could make scams targeting celebrities, assistants and families more frequent and harder to detect.

Lior Prosor, a partner at Deep33, said hackers and phishing scammers often need only a small amount of personal information to launch devastating financial scams, especially with the help of AI.

"Personalized messages, cloned voices and credible impersonations that once required time and skill can now be produced instantly and at scale," he warned.

"That will make attacks on celebrities, their assistants and their families far more frequent – and harder to detect."

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