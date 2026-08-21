EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence and Steven Spielberg Hit in Huge Celebrity Data Hack

The embarrassing breach – which exposed 666,396 confidential files generated between 2019 and 2026 by the high-profile New York City film festival – was uncovered by so-called "white hat hacker" Jeremiah Fowler during a routine search for unsecured databases, a common hunting ground for cybercriminals looking to exploit sensitive information.

The gaggle of exposed celebs includes festival cofounder Robert De Niro, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Douglas, Steven Spielberg, Morgan Freeman, Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke, Francis Ford Coppola, Neil Patrick Harris, Naomi Watts, Hilary Duff, Don Cheadle, Debra Messing and Steven Tyler, among many other big names.

Brett Johnson, a self-described former cybercriminal turned "good guy," warned even after an exposed database is secured, there's no way to know whether criminals copied the information while it was publicly accessible.

"The information was out there, and we don't know who else accessed it," he told RadarOnline.com.

"Everyone who's mentioned in that database had contact information or other details exposed, and that makes the person less safe. That's a fact."