Linda Blair Fighting Neighbor in Court After Actress' Pit Bulls Allegedly Mauled Miniature Horse By: Ryan Naumann Aug. 7 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Linda Blair has demanded the lawsuit accusing her pit bulls of attacking her neighbor’s mini horse be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Exorcist actress denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case brought by Stephanie and Edgar Najar against her and her nonprofit, Worldheart.

Blair, a longtime animal activist, runs Worldheart, which works to rescue and rehabilitate abused animals. As we first reported, earlier this year, the Najar family sued over an incident that went down on November 11, 2022. The Najar family said the actress’ two dogs came onto their property in Acton, California.

The lawsuit said the pit bulls mauled the face of their miniature horse which caused them severe injuries. The Najar family accused Blair of having been “aware that they had dangerous animals on their property, given that there were at least two previous occasions where [Linda’s] dogs came on to” their property and attacked their livestock.”

The suit claimed Edgar was “forced to shoot one of [Linda’s] dogs in order to stop the attack.” The lawsuit demanded damages for their loss of use of their horse, hospital and medical expenses and general damages — along with punitive damages.

In her newly filed response, Blair argued, “this answering Defendant contends that if Plaintiffs suffered any damage or damages as alleged in the complaint, such damage or damages were proximately caused and contributed to by Plaintiffs.” Further, Blair’s lawyer said, “if Plaintiffs were damaged in any manner whatsoever, that said damage, if any, was a direct and proximate result of the intervening and superseding actions on the part of other parties, and not this answering Defendant.”

Blair has demanded the lawsuit be thrown out of court. The actress’ nonprofit Worldheart has faced drama in the past. Back in 2010, a dog escaped from her property and attacked a miniature potbellied pig named Gerty at a nearby ranch.

The pig owner attempted to get the dog off but was unsuccessful. The rancher told officers he had to shoot the animal which led to his death. The pig made a full recovery. No criminal charges were brought over the incident. At the time, Linda said, “I have expressed my deepest concerns for the condition of the pig. The Deputy informed us that, in his opinion, the injury to the pig was not life-threatening. As a former pig owner, animal lover and neighbor, I have offered through the responding Deputy, to provide or pay for the medical care, if needed, for injuries the pig may have sustained in this unfortunate incident.”