Home > Exclusives > court Exclusive 'Exorcist' Actress Linda Blair Sued After Her Pit Bulls Allegedly Attacked Neighbor’s Miniature Horse Source: mega By: Ryan Naumann Jun. 14 2023, Published 10:10 a.m. ET

Actress Linda Blair’s neighbors accuse the actress’ dogs of viciously attacking their miniature horse which resulted in them having to shoot one of the pets, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Stephanie and Edgar Najar are suing Linda and her Worldheart Foundation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Blair, an animal activist, runs the nonprofit organization, Worldheart, which works to rescue and rehabilitate abused animals. In the lawsuit, Stephanie and Edgar said the alleged incident with Linda’s Pit bulls on November 11, 2022. The duo said the entertainer’s two dogs came onto their property in Acton, California.

Article continues below advertisement

The suit said the two animals proceed to maul the face of their miniature horse which caused them severe injuries. Stephanie and Edgar said Linda had been “aware that they had dangerous animals on their property, given that there were at least two previous occasions where [Linda’s] dogs came on to” their property and attacked their livestock, the suit claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Edgar said he was “forced to shoot one of [Linda’s] dogs in order to stop the attack,” the suit read. The plaintiffs are demanding damages for their loss of use of their horse, hospital and medical expenses and general damages. The suit seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

Back in 2010, Linda dealt with drama involving Worldheart and a dog that escaped. One of the pets ran over to a nearby ranch and attacked a miniature potbellied pig named Gerty. The ranch owner said he attempted to get the dog off with no luck. He told officers he was forced to shoot the animal which led to his death. The pig was saved and made a full recovery after the incident. No criminal charges were brought over the ordeal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

At the time, Linda said, “I have expressed my deepest concerns for the condition of the pig. The Deputy informed us that, in his opinion, the injury to the pig was not life-threatening. As a former pig owner, animal lover and neighbor, I have offered through the responding Deputy, to provide or pay for the medical care, if needed, for injuries the pig may have sustained in this unfortunate incident.”

She added, “We know this dog to be very sweet, gentle, and kind. This dog had no human aggression in him whatsoever. It's important to note that we are a non-breed specific rescue and the dog was simply a lab and unusual Egyptian-like, hound mix. This dog was one of the many wonderful companion animals we have rescued. Despite this tragedy, we will continue towards our goal of saving lives.” Linda has yet to respond to the new lawsuit.