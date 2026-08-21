EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's UK Return Branded 'First Big Win' Over Meghan Markle
Aug. 21 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry's return to Britain is being branded his "first big win" over Meghan Markle, with sources exclusively telling Radaronline.com the "homesick" Duke has finally prevailed in a years-long debate about bringing their family back to his birthplace.
Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, are expected to return to the UK before the end of August with their children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, who are set to enroll at a British school in September.
Prince Harry Wins Rare Household Argument Over Move
The Sussexes will live in private, non-royal accommodation while retaining their $29million Montecito mansion and Portuguese residence, six years after abandoning their positions as working royals.
A source claimed: "Harry has wanted a proper return to Britain for years, but until now Meghan has been much more comfortable keeping their family life centered in California. She has generally been the stronger voice when major decisions about their post-royal future have been made and basically 'worn the trousers' in their relationship, so people around them are viewing this as one of those rare occasions when Harry has pushed hard for what he wanted and ultimately won the argument over Meghan."
The insider added: "For Harry, this is enormous – it is basically his first big 'win' over Meghan when it comes to big decisions about their marriage and family. "He has missed Britain, wanted Archie and Lilibet to experience the country where he grew up, and increasingly wanted more time with his father.
"Meghan has agreed to make that happen even though Britain has been an extremely difficult place for her personally. Harry finally got the outcome he has been seeking for years."
King Charles Welcomes Private Royal Contact
The couple's return comes after their relationship with the Royal Family fractured dramatically following their decision to step down from official duties in 2020.
They initially moved to Vancouver Island before establishing themselves permanently in Montecito, California.
King Charles, 77, was reportedly informed on Sunday that Harry intended to return to Britain with his family.
The King is said to welcome greater private contact with his younger son and grandchildren, although there will be "no alteration" to the Sussexes' status as non-working royals, according to palace sources.
Harry, Markle and their children met Charles and Queen Camilla, 79, at Highgrove last month, although their planned return was reportedly not discussed during the gathering.
Prince Harry's Dramatic Shift on Security Concerns
Harry has long been said to miss Britain and wants his children to develop stronger connections with his homeland. His existing commitments include WellChild, Scotty's Little Soldiers and the Invictus Games, which will take place in Birmingham next summer.
The move nevertheless represents a striking reversal after Harry previously questioned whether his family could safely return.
Following his unsuccessful legal battle over British security arrangements, Harry said: "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point."
Markle has also experienced a difficult relationship with Britain.
Former palace employees accused her of bullying staff during her period as a working royal, allegations she vehemently denied and characterized as an orchestrated smear campaign.
Royal Feud Persists Amid Hopes For Invictus
Harry's relationships with Charles and Prince William, 44, deteriorated following the Sussexes' departure and subsequent public allegations about royal life.
In his memoir, Spare, Harry described tensions with Charles and an alleged physical confrontation with William – with the brothers still estranged.
Harry is hoping Charles will join him to open next summer's Invictus Games in Birmingham.
The Sussexes' British accommodation has not been disclosed for security and privacy reasons, and it remains unclear whether their extended stay will ultimately become permanent.