EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's UK Return Branded 'First Big Win' Over Meghan Markle

The Sussexes will live in private, non-royal accommodation while retaining their $29million Montecito mansion and Portuguese residence, six years after abandoning their positions as working royals.

A source claimed: "Harry has wanted a proper return to Britain for years, but until now Meghan has been much more comfortable keeping their family life centered in California. She has generally been the stronger voice when major decisions about their post-royal future have been made and basically 'worn the trousers' in their relationship, so people around them are viewing this as one of those rare occasions when Harry has pushed hard for what he wanted and ultimately won the argument over Meghan."

The insider added: "For Harry, this is enormous – it is basically his first big 'win' over Meghan when it comes to big decisions about their marriage and family. "He has missed Britain, wanted Archie and Lilibet to experience the country where he grew up, and increasingly wanted more time with his father.

"Meghan has agreed to make that happen even though Britain has been an extremely difficult place for her personally. Harry finally got the outcome he has been seeking for years."