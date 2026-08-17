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EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Branded 'On Edge' After His Devastating Court Defeat

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has been branded 'on edge' after his devastating court defeat.

Aug. 17 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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Prince Harry has been branded a "man on the edge" by one of his most persistent critics, who claims a devastating court defeat has hit the Duke of Sussex harder than he publicly admits.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Harry, 41, has endured a turbulent few weeks following his return to Britain with Meghan Markle, 45, and their private reunion with King Charles III, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79.

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High Court Loss Triggers Legal Cost Crisis

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Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was labeled 'on edge' following a major High Court defeat.

But attention has increasingly focused on his failed High Court case against Associated Newspapers – publisher of the Daily Mail – which could leave Harry and other high-profile claimants facing substantial legal costs.

Royal commentator Neil Sean has now said: "What's interesting is how it's all brought on by himself."

Sean, a longtime critic of the Sussexes, claimed Harry's recent public demeanor suggested the cumulative pressure surrounding his legal and personal battles was becoming increasingly apparent.

He added: "But really, now he's making it very public to the rest of the world, as to just how difficult things have become for him over the last few weeks.

"Prince Harry is a man literally on the edge. This does not look a healthy mindsetted man to me."

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Facing Millions In Unprecedented Legal Bills

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The High Court dismissed privacy claims brought by Harry and other figures.

The High Court ruled against Harry and fellow claimants in July after finding their evidence insufficient.

The group included Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley.

They now potentially face contributing toward millions of pounds in legal costs incurred by Associated Newspapers.

Sean claimed the defeat had proved particularly difficult for Harry because he is now responsible for managing consequences that would once have been handled by senior royal staff.

He said: "I think this Daily Mail thing has knocked him far more than even he would wish to admit."

Sean added: "Harry has never dealt with something like this independently. Somebody else would have picked up this mess, whether it be a private secretary or something like that. For Harry now to suddenly find that actually, not everything he touches is golden, is a huge problem."

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Commentators Warn Of Financial 'Armageddon'

Photo of 'Spare'
Source: MEGA

Speculation arose that legal costs could wipe out earnings from his book 'Spare.'

Harry's finances have subsequently become another subject of intense speculation, although the precise amount he could ultimately be required to pay has not been established.

Commentator Mark Dolan, another prominent critic of Harry and Markle, described the potential financial consequences in dramatic terms.

He said: "The bottom line is that reputationally it's a disaster. Financially, it's Armageddon. What is Harry on the hook for?"

Dolan suggested Harry could potentially face a bill running into eight figures, although his estimate was speculative rather than a confirmed assessment of costs.

He added: "Let's get down to brass tacks. 10, 15, 20 million dollars is what Harry is facing."

Dolan claimed even a $10million bill could effectively wipe out the money Harry received from his bestselling memoir, Spare.

He said: "So, if it's conservatively $10million, let's be nice, let's be charitable, then that's all of the Spare (memoir) money gone in one fell swoop. Has he got the cash? What does Meghan think of this? And where does he go from here? This is an existential crisis for Harry."

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Deepening Rift Surrounds Recent UK Visit

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Photo of King Charles and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry continues efforts to rebuild ties with his father, King Charles.

The court controversy follows renewed scrutiny of Harry and Markle after their recent British visit, including criticism of the duchess posting a photograph of their children at Althorp Estate, where Harry's mother, Princess Diana, is buried.

Harry and Markle's relationship with the Royal Family fractured after they quit royal duties in 2020.

Tensions deepened following their Oprah Winfrey interview, Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir Spare, which contained damaging allegations about royal life.

Harry's relationship with Prince William remains particularly strained, despite more recent efforts to rebuild ties with King Charles.

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