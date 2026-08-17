EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Branded 'On Edge' After His Devastating Court Defeat

But attention has increasingly focused on his failed High Court case against Associated Newspapers – publisher of the Daily Mail – which could leave Harry and other high-profile claimants facing substantial legal costs.

Royal commentator Neil Sean has now said: "What's interesting is how it's all brought on by himself."

Sean, a longtime critic of the Sussexes, claimed Harry's recent public demeanor suggested the cumulative pressure surrounding his legal and personal battles was becoming increasingly apparent.

He added: "But really, now he's making it very public to the rest of the world, as to just how difficult things have become for him over the last few weeks.

"Prince Harry is a man literally on the edge. This does not look a healthy mindsetted man to me."