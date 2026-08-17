Former 'Nashville' and 'Remember the Titans' Star Hayden Panettiere Dead at 36

Former Nashville and Remember the Titans star Hayden Panettiere has died at the age of 36, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a statement to ABC News, the star's rep confirmed the news of her death: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen."

Her cause of death has not been revealed.