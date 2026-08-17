Former 'Nashville' and 'Remember the Titans' Star Hayden Panettiere Dead at 36
Aug. 16 2026, Published 11:32 p.m. ET
Former Nashville and Remember the Titans star Hayden Panettiere has died at the age of 36, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a statement to ABC News, the star's rep confirmed the news of her death: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen."
Her cause of death has not been revealed.
Hayden Panettiere's Death Confirmed
According to TMZ, Panettiere's "on-again, off-again" boyfriend Brian Hickerson flew from Los Angeles to the south on Saturday.
Sources have claimed Hickerson's family members are aware and called it "a sad situation."
The couple has allegedly been "on-again, off-again" for about four years.
Panettiere's Motherhood Struggles
Panettiere welcomed her only child, a daughter named Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, in December 2014 with her former fiancé, retired boxer Wladimir Klitschko.
In 2018, the actress gave Klitschko full custody of their daughter as she underwent treatment for postpartum depression and addiction.
The former Nashville star's daughter, now 11, has since lived with her father in Europe.
Just months before her death, Panettiere defended her decision to hand over full custody of her daughter following years of criticism.
Panettiere, who called it "the most gut-wrenching experience," explained in an interview with Fox News: "If I fight, if I go to war about this, it’s going to permanently damage my child.
"I said, 'You know what? Let her grow up here.' I know she's safe. I know she's well taken care of... And I also knew that there would be a day when she would come back to me."
Panettiere's Addiction and Struggles After Brother's Death
In her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning, released in May 2026, the former child star and mother of one reflected on her early years in Hollywood, her battle with postpartum depression and past substance abuse issues.
She entered the entertainment industry at just 8 months old, first appearing in commercials as a baby before landing roles in soap operas and films.
Her Hollywood career took off after she landed the role of the indestructible cheerleader, Claire Bennet, on NBC's Heroes, which she starred in from 2006 to 2010.
She went on to play country music star Juliette Barnes on ABC's Nashville – a role that earned her several award nominations.
In her memoir, Panettiere wrote her team gave her "happy pills" – possibly an amphetamine – before she had interviews or a red carpet appearance.
She wrote: "At 16, they were the gateway drug that ushered me toward the good of pharmaceuticals and the downfall of addiction."
In addition to her addiction and postpartum struggles, Panettiere also publicly dealt with the loss of her younger brother in 2023, who died at the age of 28.
At the time, the family revealed the cause of death was "sudden passing due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications."
One year after his death, the actress told People magazine in an emotional interview: "He was my only sibling, and it was my job to protect him. When I lost him, I felt like I lost half of my soul."