EXCLUSIVE: Fury as Andrew Windsor 'Set to Receive National Royal Honor'
Aug. 16 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is at the center of fresh fury after sources said he remains in line for the national honor of a royal ceremonial funeral – despite being stripped of his royal titles following his dramatic fall from grace.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, the younger brother of King Charles, 77, lost the use of his royal titles last year amid continuing controversy surrounding his former friendship with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew's Funeral Plans Spark Fury
The former prince, who has denied wrongdoing and accusations against him connected to the Epstein scandal, also left Royal Lodge in Windsor and now lives at a farmhouse on the King's private Sandringham Estate.
A palace source said the reported funeral plans have caused anger because of Mountbatten-Windsor's changed position within the Royal Family.
The insider exclusively told Radar: "There will inevitably be people asking why Andrew should still receive such a significant national royal honor after everything that has happened. A ceremonial funeral carries enormous symbolism – and that is why the fact he is set to receive this national honor has become so controversial, and it has been met with real fury."
It's been reported senior Whitehall sources said the former Duke of York remains on a secret government list of members of the Royal Family who are entitled to receive high-profile funerals.
No detailed arrangements for Mountbatten-Windsor's eventual funeral – which is not expected anytime soon – have been made public.
Royal Funeral Plans Revealed
Under the reported existing plans, a royal ceremonial funeral could potentially involve a service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The chapel has been used for major royal occasions and was the setting for the funeral of Prince Philip, who was 99 when he died, as well as the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96.
Mountbatten-Windsor could then potentially be buried at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, according to sources.
King Edward VIII, who was 77 when he died, is among the members of the Royal Family buried there.
The prospect has already drawn criticism.
Epstein Victims Question Royal Honor
Gloria Allred, the American lawyer who has represented 27 of Epstein's victims, questioned why Mountbatten-Windsor should receive such an honor.
She said: "Andrew has brought disgrace upon the Royal Family and the UK as a result of his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.
"Under these circumstances, the question arises as to why this man should be afforded the honour of a royal funeral. What kind of message would such a ceremony send to Epstein's victims? Additionally, why should UK taxpayers bear the burden of paying his expenses either in life or after his death?"
Another source said the controversy centers on whether arrangements created for senior royals should continue to apply after Mountbatten-Windsor's loss of status.
A source said: "The argument from critics is straightforward – Andrew no longer occupies the royal position he once did, so they believe the honors attached to that former position should be reconsidered as well."
Critics Challenge Andrew's Funeral
Norman Baker, a former government minister and expert on royal finances, also criticized the reported arrangement.
Baker told the Daily Mail: "This must be an oversight. Mr Mountbatten-Windsor is a commoner and should in no way be getting any sort of royal funeral."
Mountbatten-Windsor's association with Epstein, who was 66 when he died, has remained a source of controversy surrounding the former prince.
His move from Royal Lodge to the King's Sandringham Estate followed the loss of his titles last year, while the reported government funeral arrangements have not been publicly detailed.