EXCLUSIVE: Fury as Andrew Windsor 'Set to Receive National Royal Honor'

The former prince, who has denied wrongdoing and accusations against him connected to the Epstein scandal, also left Royal Lodge in Windsor and now lives at a farmhouse on the King's private Sandringham Estate.

A palace source said the reported funeral plans have caused anger because of Mountbatten-Windsor's changed position within the Royal Family.

The insider exclusively told Radar: "There will inevitably be people asking why Andrew should still receive such a significant national royal honor after everything that has happened. A ceremonial funeral carries enormous symbolism – and that is why the fact he is set to receive this national honor has become so controversial, and it has been met with real fury."

It's been reported senior Whitehall sources said the former Duke of York remains on a secret government list of members of the Royal Family who are entitled to receive high-profile funerals.

No detailed arrangements for Mountbatten-Windsor's eventual funeral – which is not expected anytime soon – have been made public.