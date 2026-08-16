EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Drops Huge Hint New Film is About 'Healing From Brad'

Jolie has now described the film as being for people seeking "answers and healing after trauma" – themes which insiders point out come after years of highly publicized legal and family battles following the breakdown of her marriage to Pitt, 62.

A Hollywood studio source familiar with Jolie's work told Radar in an exclusive interview: "Angelina hasn't explicitly said this film is about Brad, but when she talks about trauma, healing and returning to the place where you broke, it is impossible for people close to the situation not to see parallels with what she has lived through.

"She is basically dropping a huge hint it is about her healing after her split from Brad. Her experiences have inevitably shaped the person and filmmaker she is today. Her new film is a story about surviving trauma and searching for answers, so there is naturally going to be speculation that some of Angelina's own healing is reflected in it."